GTA Throwback: Pewdiepie's best GTA 5 videos from the past

When GTA 5 was released in 2013, almost every gaming content creator on YouTube was playing it and Pewdiepie was no exception.

Felix Kjellberg, also known as Pewdiepie, is one of the biggest content creator on YouTube with a subscriber base of 110 million.

Pewdiepie makes reddit reactions, commentary videos and 'try not to laugh challenges' now, but back then his channel was mainly focused on gaming. He often used to play latest releases and make funny commentary videos on them. When GTA 5 was released in 2013, Pewdiepie made videos playing the game.

Pewdiepie made around 10 GTA 5 videos, some being GTA Online videos. In this article, we will be looking back at some of his best GTA 5 videos.

Pewdiepie's best GTA 5 videos

1) Free hugs!

His first and probably his best GTA 5 video. This was Pewdiepie's introduction to GTA 5. It is very entertaining to watch him mess around in free roam and learn the ropes.

This video is also where the 'free hugs' joke originated from.

2) Senpai noticed me!

In this video, Pewdiepie uses cheats like super jump and causes a ruckus in free roam. He also spawned a lot of planes and helicopters to get away from the cops.

3) Crazy Granny!

In this video, Pewdiepie jokes around with his friends and plays some death matches in GTA Online.

He plays with a friend called BardWoto whose character is called'Granny. Granny often gets into trouble, making for interesting content.

4) Hide n'seek w/ Grenny!

In this video, Granny returns with their usual hijinks.

Pewdiepie and granny do various missions together and get in trouble with the police.

5) Grenny D

In this video, Pewdiepie plays GTA Online with another YouTuber called Jacksepticeye.

Sean McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye is a very popular Irish YouTuber with a subscriber base of 27.2 million. Unlike Pewdiepie, he still does a lot of gaming content and a few IRL videos from time to time.

In the video, Pewdiepie drives a truck while Jacksepticeye tries to land a plane on it. They also mess around with cargobobs trying to pick each others cars up.

Edited by Gautham Balaji