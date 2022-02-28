GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition patch 1.05 sizes revealed for all platforms

The Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy has finally received the latest patch (1.05) for the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. This comes after Rockstar Games had recently announced that the remastered trilogy would be updated this week.

The latest patches have a larger download size than usual, but the difference in size between platforms is minor. The largest download is for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, followed by Vice City and then Grand Theft Auto 3.

Patch sizes revealed for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition title update 1.05 on PS, Xbox, and PC

GTANet @GTANet The #GTATrilogy patch seems to be rolling out on all platforms now, including PC. Reports on Playstation as well. The #GTATrilogy patch seems to be rolling out on all platforms now, including PC. Reports on Playstation as well. https://t.co/BxW4SJTwPG

This article explores the patch sizes for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy's title update 1.05 across all platforms. As seen on the Rockstar Games Launcher, here's how big the downloads are on PC:

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition - 4.18 GB

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition - 8.9 GB

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition - 18.5 GB

As most PC players are already aware, the games have to be updated from the Rockstar Games Launcher which is required to run all Rockstar Games titles on PC.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize New Full Game Size (PS5) :



🟫 lll : 5.501 GB

🟥 VC : 11.977 GB

SAN : 24.996 GB New Full Game Size (PS5) :🟫 lll : 5.501 GB🟥 VC : 11.977 GBSAN : 24.996 GB 🚨 New Full Game Size (PS5) :🟫 lll : 5.501 GB🟥 VC : 11.977 GB⬜ SAN : 24.996 GB

The PlayStation 5 update sizes seem to be the largest out of all the platforms, but only slightly so. Here's how big the GTA Trilogy patches are on PS consoles, as seen from the above tweet:

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition - 5.501 GB

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition - 11.977 GB

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition - 24.996 GB

The PlayStation 4 download sizes are expected to be the same, as there's virtually no difference between the two editions.

Jason E @jason7132 @GTAonlineNews 7.26GB for GTA Vice City patch on Xbox Series S, 3.83GB for GTA 3 on Xbox Series S, 16.47GB for GTA SA on Xbox series S @GTAonlineNews 7.26GB for GTA Vice City patch on Xbox Series S, 3.83GB for GTA 3 on Xbox Series S, 16.47GB for GTA SA on Xbox series S

Xbox players seem to have gotten the smallest download size compared to other platforms. For example, the patch for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is almost 2 GB smaller than that of the PC edition.

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition - 3.83 GB

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition - 7.26 GB

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition - 16.47 GB

The patch sizes are expected to be the same for the Xbox Series X/S as well as the Xbox One.

