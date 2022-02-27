Rockstar insider says GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition could launch on Steam next week

According to a famous Rockstar Games insider, the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition could be launching on Steam soon. The Definitive Edition Trilogy is getting prepared for the latest batch of patches across all platforms. This might indicate that Rockstar is preparing to launch the game on Steam.

The Switch edition got patched recently with a title update that fixes several graphical issues and more. Meanwhile, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players can expect the latest update pretty soon.

Could Rockstar be launching GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam? Popular insider believes so

Ben T @videotech_ It wouldn't surprise me if the GTA Trilogy launches on Steam next week. There'e been more development activity ongoing and it was even added to Steam's RGL content list.



This patch better be real good if they're brave enough to launch it on Steam soon. It wouldn't surprise me if the GTA Trilogy launches on Steam next week. There'e been more development activity ongoing and it was even added to Steam's RGL content list.This patch better be real good if they're brave enough to launch it on Steam soon. https://t.co/745Syvia2F

Popular Rockstar Games informant Ben T (@videotech_) believes that Rockstar could finally be launching the Definitive Edition Trilogy on Steam. This comes after several sources have already shared their opinions regarding this topic. All of them seem to agree with it.

SteamDB was the first to reveal that Rockstar might be launching Definitive Edition Trilogy on Steam. SteamDB is an unofficial database that records any changes made to games and applications on Steam. This includes upcoming games, as developers usually get ready to launch them on the digital store.

Since then, several data miners and informants have confirmed the same. However, Rockstar is yet to speak out about it, and will likely keep it a secret until it releases. They are currently rolling out the latest title update for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, update 1.04, for all platforms. The patch notes indicate several improvements. Fans are hopeful of the game finally being stable.

Will the Steam versions require Rockstar Games Launcher?

For most GTA fans, the three unknown games on SteamDB seem to be a dead giveaway to the Definitive Edition Trilogy. They also expect Rockstar to make the game playable without the Rockstar Games Launcher. This has been a persistent request as most players apparently dislike the launcher.

It also seems tedious to use two different DRM clients to play the game. For example, if players have bought GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, they need to run the Steam client alongside the Rockstar Games Launcher to launch the game. The latter is often buggy and refuses to start the game due to various errors.

The Definitive Edition Trilogy was launched on PC solely through the Rockstar Games store and not on Steam. This hasn't gone too well with fans who find the Steam interface and launcher much more convenient. As of now, there is no concrete proof of a Steam release, but it seems quite likely.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar