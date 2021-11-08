GTA Trilogy remastered system requirements: Can your PC run it?

In just a week's time, players will be able to get their hands on GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. As the awaited release date rapidly approaches, Rockstar has now revealed the system requirements for PC players on the game's pre-order page.

Players with low-end PCs that don't meet the minimum requirements for GTA Trilogy will not be able to run the game on their PC and should avoid buying it.

Fortunately, the minimum requirements to run the game are rather low and the recommended requirements are expected for a game of this scale.

PC requirements for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

The minimum requirements are:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Space: 45GB of disk space

Players with PCs that meet these bare minimum requirements should be able to run the game with low graphics settings along with performance limiters.

Players playing at low settings will not be able to enjoy many of the graphical improvements that the remastered version is offering. The recommended requirements for running GTA Trilogy are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Space: 45GB of disk space

Players that own mid-range to high end gaming PCs should be able to meet the recommended requirements easily. Players with PCs that meet these requirements should be able to play the game at high graphics settings along with running the game at 60 fps.

It must also be noted that the game is capable of running at 4K and 60 fps, so players with high-end PCs can definitely enjoy these classics in the best way possible.

If your PC specs are anywhere between the minimum requirements and the recommended requirements, then you should be able to run the game with decent performance, but will have to make some sacrifices in the graphics department.

If your PC doesn't even meet the minimum requirements, then you should purchase the original versions of the three classic GTA games while you still can as Rockstar announced that it will soon be removing previous versions of the featured games from digital retailers to make way for the new collection's release.

