GTA Trilogy removed temporarily for PC as Rockstar removes internal save files

By now, most PC gamers are aware that the GTA Trilogy has been removed from the Rockstar Games Store. While it was initially believed to be connected to the Rockstar Games Launcher outage, this isn't the main reason for the game being delisted.

Rockstar had accidentally left behind several vital files within the game, including cutting music that could get them into legal trouble. Hence, the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy for PC was pulled from stores.

GTA Trilogy PC version removed from stores as Rockstar removes files accidentally included with it

Chops @Chops



especially ones that are decades old and strictly single player



@RockstarSupport boy i sure love paying $60 for games, using a launcher i don't want to use, downloading them onto my pc, needing an internet connection to play them, then getting them completely taken away from me especially ones that are decades old and strictly single player awful. + ratio

GTA players on PC have been unable to play the Definitive Edition Trilogy as Rockstar Games Launcher crashed soon after the game got released. Services were finally restored after over 30 hours, but the trilogy hasn't been made available yet.

Several fans have discovered how the PC and Switch versions have revealed interesting source files.

It also included all the music tracks that didn't make it to any of the re-releases. Rockstar confirmed this issue by stating that they will release the trilogy as soon as these files have been removed. As of now, no PC player can access the game, whether they've pre-ordered it or just waiting to purchase it.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes:

Script sources...

Text sources...

Internal tools...

Vadim M. @NationalPepper The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes: Script sources... Text sources... Internal tools... Some other weird files...

Players have been criticizing Rockstar

Many players have often criticized Rockstar for forcing PC players to use the Rockstar Games Launcher. They believe that while it is acceptable for an online game to be using the Launcher, this should not be the case for a single-player game.

Meanwhile, having old radio stations in-game files has been a blessing for veteran GTA fans. Modders are already at work trying to restore the files for the Definitive Edition versions. Some of these files were made during the development of the original trilogy.

Data miners have been able to find out several exciting details from these, such as how some characters and things had different names during development. For example, the Ballas were called "Flats" before the release of GTA San Andreas, and several old dialogs have been found in the newly uncovered files that use these old names.

Ash R. @Ash_735 Not long now, just a few more stations left, people have already got Textures imported into the Definitive Editions! :)

Definitive Edition Trilogy has countless bugs

However, fixing the radio stations will not solve the countless bugs present in the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Rockstar has to come up with official patches to fix the current state of the game. Players must also note that several other issues in the game can't be resolved with patches.

Some of the character models look hilarious and out of place. Even the graphical retouches aren't very convincing for all three games. Many players believe that GTA 3 looks the most detailed overall, whereas San Andreas seems rushed through.

It seems as if GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is turning out to be a complete mess on launch day, much like Cyberpunk 2077. For now, fans can only hope for Rockstar to relaunch the PC version after fixing the major bugs.

