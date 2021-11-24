Where are the Ammu-Nations in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition?

GTA Trilogy players should always restock their supplies at a local Ammu-Nation.

Whether it's Liberty City or Las Venturas, one will need some firepower. It's never safe to walk the streets, especially when cops and criminals are going after the player. Ammu-Nation is a great place to load up on powerful weapons and body armor.

Each of the classic three games have their own Ammu-Nation stores. GTA Trilogy players will unlock more weapons as they progress through the storyline. The best ones will only be available once certain missions are complete. GTA Trilogy players will need to visit Ammu-Nation if they want the goods.

These are the Ammu-Nation locations for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy has several Ammu-Nations scattered throughout the games. This article will briefly summarize their main locations, as well as their weapon prices. GTA Trilogy players should make good use of these stores, since it will give them a major advantage in combat.

GTA 3 locations

GTA Trilogy players may likely start with the first game in the 3D Universe. Liberty City has two main locations for Ammu-Nation stores:

Saint Mark's, Portland

Newport, Staunton

These are the available weapons from the Portland branch:

Pistol - $250 (Available after Pump-Action Pimp)

(Available after Pump-Action Pimp) Uzi - $800 (Available after Cipriani's Chauffeur)

Meanwhile, the Staunton branch has a wider selection. The store will be available after the mission Last Requests:

Uzi - $800

Grenades - $2,000

AK-47 - $3,000

Sniper Rifle - $10,000

Body Armor - $3,000

As it stands, Shoreside Vale is the only island without an Ammu-Nation store. Thankfully, there is another to consider, as GTA Trilogy players can go to Phil's Army Surplus on Staunton Island. It acts as an alternative weapon shop, which sells more powerful weapons.

GTA Vice City locations

There are slightly more Ammu-Nations in this game than in the previous one. Vice City has the following locations available for browsing:

Ocean Beach

North Point Mall

Downtown

Here are the weapons for the Ocean Beach store:

Pistol - $100 (Available after In The Beginning...)

(Available after In The Beginning...) Mac - $300 (Available after Introduction)

(Available after Introduction) Chrome Shotgun - $500 (Available after Mall Shootout)

(Available after Mall Shootout) Kruger - $1000 (Available after Guardian Angels)

(Available after Guardian Angels) Body Armor - $200 (Available after Jury Fury)

Below is what the players can buy at North Point Mall:

Pistol - $100 (Available after Introduction)

(Available after Introduction) Grenades - $300 (Available after Introduction)

(Available after Introduction) Uzi - $400 (Available after Introduction)

(Available after Introduction) Stubby Shotgun - $600 (Available after The Chase)

(Available after The Chase) Sniper Rifle - $1,500 (Available after Phnom Penh '86)

(Available after Phnom Penh '86) Body Armor - $200 (Available after Jury Fury)

Finally, there is the Downtown location in the second half of the island:

.357 - $2,000 (Available after Rub Out)

(Available after Rub Out) MP - $3,000 (Available after Rub Out)

(Available after Rub Out) S.P.A.S. 12 - $4,000 (Available after Bar Brawl)

(Available after Bar Brawl) M4 - $5,000 (Available after Rub Out)

(Available after Rub Out) .308 Sniper - $6,000 (Available after Shakedown)

(Available after Shakedown) Body Armor - $200 (Available after Jury Fury)

Players can also access the shooting range in the Downtown area. It's required for one of the Malibu Club missions, The Shootist. GTA Trilogy players can test out their accuracy with various weapons.

GTA San Andreas locations

There are more Ammu-Nations in San Andreas than Liberty City and Vice City combined. This makes sense considering it's the largest map in the GTA Trilogy. Ammu-Nations can be found in every major region, which are as follows:

Downtown, Los Santos

Willowfield, Los Santos

Angel Pine, Whetstone

Blueberry, Red County

Palomino Creek, Red County

Queens, San Fierro

El Quebrados, Tierra Robada

Fort Carson, Bone County

East Bone County

Old Venturas Strip, Las Venturas

Come-A-Lot, Las Venturas

Each location sells the same types of weapons. Below are the prices for pistols and SMGs, in addition to body armor:

9mm - $200-240 (Available after Doberman)

(Available after Doberman) Silenced 9mm - $600-720 (Doberman and Gray Imports)

(Doberman and Gray Imports) Desert Eagle - $ 1,200-1,440 (Available after Black Project)

(Available after Black Project) Tec9 - $300-360 (Available after Doberman)

(Available after Doberman) Micro SMG - $500-600 (Available after Doberman)

(Available after Doberman) SMG - $2,000-2,400 (Available after Doberman and Robbing Uncle Sam)

(Available after Doberman and Robbing Uncle Sam) Body Armor - $200-240 (Available after Doberman)

Here are the rest of the selections, which include shotguns and powerful rifles:

Shotgun - $ 600-720 (Available after Doberman)

(Available after Doberman) Sawnoff Shotgun - $800-960 (Available after Doberman and Just Business)

(Available after Doberman and Just Business) Combat Shotgun - $ 1,000-1,200 (Available after You've Had Your Chips)

(Available after You've Had Your Chips) Grenades - $300-360 (Available after Doberman)

(Available after Doberman) Rifle - $1,000-1,200 (Available after Body Harvest)

(Available after Body Harvest) Sniper Rifle - $5,000-6,000 (Available after Pier 69)

(Available after Pier 69) AK47 - $3,500-4,200 (Available after Lure)

(Available after Lure) M4 - $4,500-5,400 (Available after Yay-Ka-Boom-Boom)

Unlike most Ammu-Nations in the GTA Trilogy, prices fluctuate in Las Venturas locations. These weapons costs 20% more in that particular region. Players should keep that in mind when they go shopping in this area.

GTA Trilogy players can also perform target practice in San Andreas, just as they could in Vice City. Ammu-Nation is the perfect place to try out new weapons. Players can also raise their skill level while doing so.

