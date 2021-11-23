Where to find sniper rifles in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy players can always give themselves a combat advantage with sniper rifles.

These long range weapons will eliminate most enemies with a single shot. Sniper rifles are extremely powerful but they require precise aim. Players also have to wait for the reloading process after each shot. Nonetheless, sniper rifles are incredibly useful in situations that call for it.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has at least one mission in each game that requires a sniper rifle. These weapons tend to be available during later stages of their respective games. Since it's not recommended for close range, sniper rifles are best used in faraway locations.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: How to find the sniper rifles

This article will act as a comprehensive guide on sniper rifle locations. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players will certainly need them in the long run. Without further ado, here are the main spawn locations for the sniper rifles. Each of the classic games will be divided into separate sections.

GTA 3

Compared to other games in the GTA Trilogy, sniper rifles can be slightly harder to find. GTA 3 does make frequent use of them in very important missions. Sayonara Salvatore is a famous example, since players use this weapon to eliminate him. Here are the main locations for the sniper rifles:

Belleville Park, Staunton Island (On the rooftop a building south of the fire station, behind a sign for MSX FM)

(On the rooftop a building south of the fire station, behind a sign for MSX FM) Newport, Staunton Island (costs $10,000 at the local Ammu-Nation)

(costs $10,000 at the local Ammu-Nation) Cochrane Dam, Shoreside Vale (Head to the main entrance at Cedar Grove)

(Head to the main entrance at Cedar Grove) Safehouses (Players must collect 80 hidden packages)

Note that sniper rifles will only go on sale after the Last Requests mission. It will not be available until the mission is complete.

GTA Vice City

Vice City offers some of the hardest sniper rifle missions in the GTA Trilogy. One example is Dirty Lickins', where players must pick off their targets while trying to avoid hitting their allies.

North Point Mall (Costs $1,500 at the local Ammu-Nation)

(Costs $1,500 at the local Ammu-Nation) Starfish Island (Look inside the hedge maze near the Diaz/Vercetti Estate

(Look inside the hedge maze near the Diaz/Vercetti Estate Viceport (At the base of the South Bridge, right between the Ocean Beach and Little Havana)

Just like other games in the GTA Trilogy, sniper rifles won't be sold in Ammu-Nation until a certain mission is completed. In this case, players have to finish Phnom Penh '86, which unlocks the other half of the island.

GTA San Andreas

This is undoubtedly the biggest game in the GTA Trilogy. San Andreas is a huge state with several different regions. Players do have to use sniper rifles on occasion, such as the mission Snail Trail.

Here are the spawn points for all the sniper rifles:

Jefferson, Los Santos (Climb the rooftop of the County General Hospital)

(Climb the rooftop of the County General Hospital) Vinewood, Los Santos (Behind the InterGlobal Studios building, on top of the highest scaffold)

(Behind the InterGlobal Studios building, on top of the highest scaffold) Mulholland, Los Santos (It's on a balcony of a nearby house, next to the body armor)

(It's on a balcony of a nearby house, next to the body armor) Flint County (Inside a tiny shack near a cropduster, at the end of a dirt road)

(Inside a tiny shack near a cropduster, at the end of a dirt road) Downtown, San Fierro (Behind Otto's Autos, on top of a building)

(Behind Otto's Autos, on top of a building) Doherty Garage, San Fierro (Spawns after the player finds all 50 Snapshots)

(Spawns after the player finds all 50 Snapshots) Julius Thruway North, Las Venturas (On top of the chapel)

(On top of the chapel) The Clown's Pocket, Las Venturas (on the rooftop)

(on the rooftop) The Four Dragons Casino, Las Venturas (Lower rooftop)

(Lower rooftop) Ammu-Nation (costs $5,000-$6,000, depending on the location)

GTA Trilogy players will have a much easier time finding sniper rifles in this particular game.

