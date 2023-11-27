GTA Vice City APK + OBB download links for Android

Despite being released over two decades ago, GTA Vice City remains one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto titles. Players can participate in Tommy Vercetti's adventures on almost all the major platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile. Its level of detail never fails to amaze fans as they drive around Vice City, completing missions or just exploring the map.

The game is available on iOS and Android, and players are constantly looking for its APK and OBB files for their mobile devices. However, this can quickly turn into a risky venture due to malicious files.

To that end, this article will provide download links for the iconic Rockstar title on your phone.

The best way to download the GTA Vice City APK and OBB files

A screenshot of the game's Play Store page

The official Android version of GTA Vice City arrived in 2002, with Rockstar Games releasing several updates to accentuate its gameplay. Players can download the files from the Google Play Store by clicking here. However, make sure to have around 2 GB of free space as the download size sits at 1.5 GB and requires more storage for installation.

Players will also need to spend $4.99 to purchase the game. While this might be a lot for some people, Grand Theft Auto Vice City on Android offers a spectacular experience, along with refined controls and excellent graphics.

Furthermore, certain missions are easier to complete on mobile compared to PC and consoles. The portability is also a big reason why a lot of fans prefer this game on their handheld devices.

Why you should not download GTA Vice City for Android from unverified websites

Most, if not all, unverified websites that offer Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Android version for free contain malicious codes that later breach the privacy of your device, leading to leaked data and other sensitive personal information. This is a huge risk for downloading one file that only costs $4.99.

Downloading the game from these websites also means they will never receive the official updates rolled out by Rockstar Games. Players also often find the games quite buggy due to the malicious codes.

Note that some websites also claim to have the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Android and iOS, which is false as Rockstar hasn't ported the games onto mobile devices.

