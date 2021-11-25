5 best side missions to play in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City was the first game in the 3D Universe to include a number of interesting side missions. Some of these involve purchasable properties, while others are recurring missions featured throughout the series.

There are also some unique side missions that aren't found in the other games from the Trilogy. This article lists some of the best side missions in GTA Vice City that players should replay in the Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: 5 most intriguing side missions that provide a fun experience

5) Cherry Popper - Distribution

This is an asset mission that requires players to drive the Cherry Popper ice cream van across the city and sell drugs. Players have to find 50 customers to sell to while avoiding attention from law enforcement.

This mission can be started after purchasing the Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory. Completing this side mission makes the Ice Cream Factory generate up to $3,000 every day.

4) Sunshine Autos Import Garage

Players in GTA Vice City can have their own showroom for unique and high-end vehicles. The store also has its own asset mission, which requires collecting several vehicles across Vice City for importing.

There are four sets of lists, which, when completed, unlock some of the rarest cars inside the showrooms. It also enables profit generation of up to $9,000 per day.

3) Vice Street Racer

There are a series of racing missions in GTA Vice City that are also unlocked after purchasing the Sunshine Autos car showroom. These take place in several locations throughout the city and provide great cash rewards.

Players can earn a total of up to $55,800 by completing all the races. The races can also be finished in an unfair manner, such as blowing up all opposition before the race starts.

2) Hyman Memorial Stadium Missions

The Hyman Memorial Stadium provides three different vehicular stunt-related missions. These are Hotring (stock car race), Bloodring (demolition derby), and Dirtring (dirt bike obstacle course).

Some of these, such as Dirtring, are quite challenging, but they manage to keep players engaged in GTA Vice City. Cash rewards for these missions vary according to a number of factors.

1) Pay Phone Missions/Assassinations

These are a set of assassination missions provided by an unknown person named Mr. Black through payphones around the city. There are five missions in total, all of which are unique. The total reward amounts to $30,500.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu