GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox One

More than 50 cheat codes are available for GTA Vice City, including recharging health and armor, obtaining all weapons, playing as multiple Character Models, etc.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has the same cheats. These cheats can be used to cause havoc in the game or to get help if a player gets stuck on a mission.

Here is the full list of cheat codes for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition for PC, PS5, and Xbox One.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for PS5

Full Health Cheat

R1 R2 L1 CIRCLE LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP.

Full Armor Cheat

R1 R2 L1 X LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 1

(Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Chrome Shotgun, Tec-9, Kruger, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower)

R1 R2 L1 R2 LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 2

(Katana, Detonator Grenade, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, Rocket Launcher)

R1 R2 L1 R2 LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN DOWN LEFT

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 3

(Chainsaw, Grenades, .357, SPAS 12, MP, M4, .308 Sniper, Minigun)

R1 R2 L1 R2 LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN DOWN DOWN

Raise Wanted Level

Adds 2 stars to your Wanted Level.

R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Remove Wanted Level

R1 R1 CIRCLE R2 UP DOWN UP DOWN UP DOWN

Commit Suicide

RIGHT L2 DOWN R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 L2 L1

GTA Vice City Character Skin Cheats

Play As Candy Suxxx

CIRCLE R2 DOWN R1 LEFT RIGHT R1 L1 X L2

Play As Ken Rosenberg

RIGHT L1 UP L2 L1 RIGHT R1 L1 X R1

Play As Hilary King

R1 CIRCLE R2 L1 RIGHT R1 L1 X R2

Play As Love Fist's Jezz Torrent

R1 L2 R2 L1 RIGHT R2 LEFT X SQUARE L1

Change Character To Random Skin

RIGHT RIGHT LEFT UP L1 L2 LEFT UP DOWN RIGHT

Play As Ricardo Diaz

L1 L2 R1 R2 DOWN L1 R2 L2

Play As Lance Vance

CIRCLE L2 LEFT X R1 L1 X L1

Play As Love Fist (Dick)

DOWN L1 DOWN L2 LEFT X R1 L1 X X

Play As Phil Cassidy

RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE

Play As Sonny Forelli

CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE L2 LEFT X R1 L1 X X

Play As Mercedes

R2 L1 UP L1 RIGHT R1 RIGHT UP CIRCLE TRIANGLE

GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Spawn Rhino Tank Cheat

CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 CIRCLE CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 L2 R1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE

Spawn Bloodring Banger A (Oceanic)

UP RIGHT RIGHT L1 RIGHT UP SQUARE L2

Spawn Bloodring Banger B (Glendale)

DOWN R1 CIRCLE L2 L2 X R1 L1 LEFT LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer A

R1 CIRCLE R2 RIGHT L1 L2 X X SQUARE R1

Spawn Hotring Racer B

R2 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT L1 R1 RIGHT UP CIRCLE R2

Spawn Romero's Hearse

DOWN R2 DOWN R1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 LEFT RIGHT

Spawn Love Fist Limousine

R2 UP L2 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT

Spawn Trashmaster

CIRCLE R1 CIRCLE R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 CIRCLE RIGHT

Spawn Sabre Turbo

RIGHT L2 DOWN L2 L2 X R1 L1 CIRCLE LEFT

Spawn Caddy

CIRCLE L1 UP R1 L2 X R1 L1 CIRCLE X

Other GTA Vehicle and Traffic Cheats

Faster Cars

RIGHT R1 UP L2 L2 LEFT R1 L1 R1 R1

Drive on Water

RIGHT R2 CIRCLE R1 L2 SQUARE R1 R2

Flying Cars Cheat

RIGHT R2 CIRCLE R1 L2 DOWN L1 R1

Flying Boats Cheat

R2 CIRCLE UP L1 RIGHT R1 RIGHT UP SQUARE TRIANGLE

Traffic: Black Cars

CIRCLE L2 UP R1 LEFT X R1 L1 LEFT CIRCLE

Destroy All Vehicles

R2 L2 R1 L1 L2 R2 SQUARE TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE L2 L1

Invisible Cars

TRIANGLE L1 TRIANGLE R2 SQUARE L1 L1

Improved Car Handling

TRIANGLE R1 R1 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L1

Traffic: Pink Cars

CIRCLE L1 DOWN L2 LEFT X R1 L1 RIGHT CIRCLE

Aggressive Drivers

R2 CIRCLE R1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L2

Always Green Traffic Lights

RIGHT R1 UP L2 L2 LEFT R1 L1 R1 R1

Change Vehicle Wheel Size

R1 X TRIANGLE RIGHT R2 SQUARE UP DOWN SQUARE

GTA Vice City Weather Cheats

Very Sunny Weather

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 DOWN

Sunny Weather

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 TRIANGLE

Cloudy Weather

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 SQUARE

Foggy Weather

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 X

Rainy / Stormy Weather

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 CIRCLE

GTA Vice City Miscellaneous Cheats

Speed Up Clock

CIRCLE CIRCLE L1 SQUARE L1 SQUARE SQUARE SQUARE L1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE

Slow Motion Cheat

TRIANGLE UP RIGHT DOWN SQUARE R2 R1

Fast Motion Cheat

TRIANGLE UP RIGHT DOWN L2 L1 SQUARE

Peds Riot

This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City.

DOWN LEFT UP LEFT X R2 R1 L2 L1

Peds Hate You

All pedestrians in GTA Vice City attack you.

DOWN UP UP UP X R2 R1 L2 L2

Peds Have Weapons

This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City.

R2 R1 X TRIANGLE X TRIANGLE UP DOWN

Police Return From Dead

CIRCLE L1 DOWN L2 LEFT X R1 L1 RIGHT X

Fanny Magnet (Ladies Follow You in GTA Vice City)

CIRCLE X L1 L1 R2 X X CIRCLE TRIANGLE

Bikini Girls With Guns

RIGHT L1 CIRCLE L2 LEFT X R1 L1 L1 X

Show Media Level Meter

R2 CIRCLE UP L1 RIGHT R1 RIGHT UP SQUARE TRIANGLE

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for Xbox One

Full Health Cheat

RT RB LT B LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 1

(Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Chrome Shotgun, Tec-9, Kruger, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower)

RT RB LT RB LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 2

(Katana, Detonator Grenade, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, Rocket Launcher)

RT RB LT RB LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN DOWN LEFT

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 3

(Chainsaw, Grenades, .357, SPAS 12, MP, M4, .308 Sniper, Minigun)

RT RB LT RB LEFT DOWN RIGHT UP LEFT DOWN DOWN DOWN

Raise Wanted Level

Adds 2 stars to your Wanted Level.

RT RT B RB LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

Remove Wanted Level

RT RT B RB UP DOWN UP DOWN UP DOWN

Commit Suicide

RIGHT LB DOWN RT LEFT LEFT RT LT LB LT

GTA Vice City Character Skin Cheats

Change Character To Random Skin

RIGHT RIGHT LEFT UP LT LB LEFT UP DOWN RIGHT

Play As Ricardo Diaz

LT LB RT RB DOWN LT RB LB

Play As Lance Vance

B LB LEFT A RT LT A LT

Play As Candy Suxxx

B RB DOWN RT LEFT RIGHT RT LT A LB

Play As Phil Cassidy

RIGHT RT UP RB LT RIGHT RT LT RIGHT B

Play As Sonny Forelli

B LT B LB LEFT A RT LT A A

Play As Mercedes

RB LT UP LT RIGHT RT RIGHT UP B Y

Play As Ken Rosenberg

RIGHT LT UP LB LT RIGHT RT LT A RT

Play As Hilary King

RT B RB LT RIGHT RT LT A RB

Play As Love Fist's Jezz Torrent

RT LB RB LT RIGHT RB LEFT A X LT

Play As Love Fist (Dick)

DOWN LT DOWN LB LEFT A RT LT A A

GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Spawn Rhino Tank Cheat

B B LT B B B LT LB RT Y B Y

Spawn Bloodring Banger A (Oceanic)

UP RIGHT RIGHT LT RIGHT UP X LB

Spawn Bloodring Banger B (Glendale)

DOWN RT B LB LB A RT LT LEFT LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer A

RT B RB RIGHT LT LB A A X RT

Spawn Hotring Racer B

RB LT B RIGHT LT RT RIGHT UP B RB

Spawn Romero's Hearse

DOWN RB DOWN RT LB LEFT RT LT LEFT RIGHT

Spawn Love Fist Limousine

RB UP LB LEFT LEFT RT LT B RIGHT

Spawn Trashmaster

B RT B RT LEFT LEFT RT LT B RIGHT

Spawn Sabre Turbo

RIGHT LB DOWN LB LB A RT LT B LEFT

Spawn Caddy

B LT UP RT LB A RT LT B A

Other GTA Vehicle & Traffic Cheats

Destroy All Vehicles

RB LB RT LT LB RB X Y B Y LB LT

Invisible Cars

Y LT Y RB X LT LT

Improved Car Handling

Y RT RT LEFT RT LT RB LT

Faster Cars

RIGHT RT UP LB LB LEFT RT LT RT RT

Drive on Water

RIGHT RB B RT LB X RT RB

Flying Cars Cheat

RIGHT RB B RT LB DOWN LT RT

Flying Boats Cheat

RB B UP LT RIGHT RT RIGHT UP X Y

Traffic: Black Cars

B LB UP RT LEFT A RT LT LEFT B

Traffic: Pink Cars

B LT DOWN LB LEFT A RT LT RIGHT B

Aggressive Drivers

RB B RT LB LEFT RT LT RB LB

Always Green Traffic Lights

RIGHT RT UP LB LB LEFT RT LT RT RT

Change Vehicle Wheel Size

RT A Y RIGHT RB X UP DOWN X

GTA Weather Cheats

Very Sunny Weather

RB A LT LT LB LB LB DOWN

Sunny Weather

RB A LT LT LB LB LB Y

Cloudy Weather

RB A LT LT LB LB LB X

Foggy Weather

RB A LT LT LB LB LB A

Rainy / Stormy Weather

RB A LT LT LB LB LB B

GTA Vice City Miscellaneous Cheats

Speed Up Clock

B B LT X LT X X X LT Y B Y

Slow Motion Cheat

Y UP RIGHT DOWN X RB RT

Fast Motion Cheat

Y UP RIGHT DOWN LB LT X

Peds Riot

This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City.

DOWN LEFT UP LEFT A RB RT LB LT

Peds Hate You

All pedestrians in GTA Vice City attack you.

DOWN UP UP UP A RB RT LB LB

Peds Have Weapons

This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City.

RB RT A Y A Y UP DOWN

Police Return From Dead

B LT DOWN LB LEFT A RT LT RIGHT A

Fanny Magnet (Women follow you in GTA Vice City)

B A LT LT RB A A B Y

Bikini Girls With Guns

RIGHT LT B LB LEFT A RT LT LT A

Show Media Level Meter

RB B UP LT RIGHT RT RIGHT UP X Y

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for PC

Full Health Cheat

ASPIRINE

Full Armor Cheat

PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 1

THUGSTOOLS

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 2

PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Get Weapons Cheat - Tier 3

NUTTERTOOLS

Raise wanted level by 2 stars

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Remove Wanted Level

LEAVEMEALONE

Commit Suicide

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

GTA Vice City Character Skin Cheats

Play as Random Skin

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Play as Candy Suxxx

IWANTBIGTITS

Play as Hilary King

ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Play as Ken Rosenberg

MYSONISALAWYER

Play as Lance Vance

LOOKLIKELANCE

Play as Love Fist's Jezz Torrent

ROCKANDROLLMAN

Play as Love Fist (Dick)

WELOVEOURDICK

Play as Mercedes

FOXYLITTLETHING

Play as Phil Cassidy

ONEARMEDBANDIT

Play as Ricardo Diaz

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Play as Sonny Forelli

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Skinny Tommy PC ONLY

PROGRAMMER

Fat Tommy PC ONLY

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Spawn Bloodring Banger A

TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Bloodring Banger B

GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Caddy

BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn Hotring Racer A

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Hotring Racer B

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Love Fist Limo

ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Rhino Tank Cheat

PANZER

Spawn Romero's Hearse

THELASTRIDE

Spawn Sabre Turbo

GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Trashmaster

RUBBISHCAR

Other GTA Vehicle & Traffic Cheats

Destroy all vehicles

BIGBANG

Invisible cars

WHEELSAREALLINEED

Improved car handling

GRIPISEVERYTHING

Drive on Water

SEAWAYS

Flying Cars cheat

COMEFLYWITHME

Flying Boats cheat

AIRSHIP

Traffic: Black cars

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Traffic: Pink cars

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Aggressive Drivers

MIAMITRAFFIC

Always Green Traffic Lights

GREENLIGHT

Change Vehicle Wheel Size

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

GTA Weather Cheats

Very Sunny weather

ALOVELYDAY

Sunny weather

APLEASANTDAY

Cloudy weather

ABITDRIEG

Foggy weather

CANTSEEATHING

Rainy / Stormy weather

CATSANDDOGS

GTA Vice City Miscellaneous Cheats

Speed Up Clock

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Slow Motion Cheat

BOOOOOORING

Fast Motion Cheat

ONSPEED

Peds Riot (This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City)

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Peds Attack You (This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City)

NOBODYLIKESME

Peds Have Weapons (This cannot be disabled in GTA Vice City)

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Ladies Follow You

FANNYMAGNET

Bikini Girls With Guns

CHICKSWITHGUNS

Girls & peds get in your car PC ONLY

HOPINGIRL

Smoke a cigarette PC ONLY

CERTAINDEATH

