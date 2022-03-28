GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: Complete file size, link, system requirements, and more

For GTA fans, GTA Vice City will always be regarded as one of the most iconic games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game has managed to find a special place in the hearts of fans, thanks to its nostalgic and aesthetic appeal.

The mobile version of the game was released on its 10th anniversary, which features slightly improved graphics. Mobile gamers and long-time fans of the series should know a few details about it before trying it out on their smartphones.

GTA Vice City on mobile: Full list of technical details including size, download link, and more

File size and system requirements

GTA Vice City takes up around 1.5 GB of storage space on Android devices. To play the game, players must have a device that runs on Android version 7.0 or above. It takes up a bit less storage space on iOS, at around 1.2 GB. Meanwhile, the game is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 8.0 or later.

The game itself takes up less space than the mentioned sizes here. However, players need a bit more storage space for the game to run properly. There are no other system requirements, although it will obviously be more appealing to play on devices with larger screens and powerful hardware.

AMOLED screens, in particular, can make the colors pop out, and the vibrant neon aesthetic of Vice City will look better as a result. Most modern devices will have no problem running the game.

Where to download the game from?

For players to install Grand Theft Auto Vice City on Android devices, they must follow these steps:

Players must visit the Google Play Store on their Android devices and search for GTA Vice City (link here).

Once the page has opened, they should choose the buy option and complete the transaction with their preferred method.

After making the payment, players can install the game by tapping on the download button.

Here are the steps to get the game on iOS devices:

On their iOS devices, players must search for GTA Vice City in the Apple App Store (link here). The next steps are the same as the Android method.

They must select the buy option and finish the transaction using their selected method after the page has been opened.

Players may download the game after making a payment by clicking the download button.

Gamers should also note that downloading a pirated version of the game from an unofficial website is unsafe. The affected APK files can contain viruses and malware, which could potentially cause damage to the device that runs them. Instead, there are also some free alternatives players can try out.

