GTA Vice City Stories: What makes it an overlooked masterpiece?

There is a case to be made for GTA Vice City Stories being criminally overlooked for how good it is.

Of course, it makes sense why the game doesn't get as much praise as some fans would think it deserves. It was a side game, which partially explains why it's overlooked compared to its contemporaries.

That said, it still does many things right. It isn't a mindless filler game for the sake of existing (a problem other side games tend to have). Here is a quick summary of what makes GTA Vice City Stories so great to play through:

Compelling storyline

Innovative features not present in other GTA games

Classic Vice City charm

Why GTA Vice City Stories is an underrated masterpiece

It's worth looking at why GTA Vice City Stories is so overlooked compared to other great games of its time. For starters, it was only released on the PSP and PS2. There was no PC or mobile port for this game, let alone an upgraded port for next-gen consoles.

Even GTA Liberty City Stories got a mobile port for Android, iOS, and Fire OS. The two games are similar in many ways, yet GTA Vice City Stories got disregarded when it comes to accessibility.

Aside from that, it's not a mainline title. It also doesn't help that it lacked some of GTA San Andreas's popular features (like character customization). Not to mention, the legendary GTA 4 was the next game to be released.

What makes GTA Vice City Stories great to play?

Most GTA games have an acceptable storyline that often plays it too safe and doesn't add much from a creative standpoint. GTA Vice City Stories is a little different in that it approaches storytelling from a different perspective.

It's more original and less of a copycat than GTA Vice City. It continues the drug trade motif of its contemporary, but Victor Vance isn't defined solely by his power. He doesn't start as a bad guy, yet he's thrust into one unfortunate situation after another.

Noble virtues are seldom seen in GTA protagonists, but Victor Vance is one of the more compelling characters in that regard. It's especially tragic once a player steps into GTA Vice City, as it shows how everything was for naught.

Of course, summarizing a brief snippet of the game's story doesn't do it much justice. The general gameplay is pretty good, even if it lacks some of GTA San Andreas's beloved features.

To make up for it, the game has a plethora of new content. Empire Building is like a hybrid of gang wars and assets from the previous games. Plus, it has a small degree of customization to boot. It's also a feature that shows the protagonist's power (rather than simply telling the player like in other games).

One significant aspect of this feature is that it adds some replayability into GTA Vice City Stories. As there is plenty to do with the feature, it gives the game more end-game content than some of its predecessors.

Naturally, one feature isn't the only thing that defines the game's legacy. At its core, it's still a classic GTA game full of activities fans know and love. Add content such as swimming and improved combat, and it's easy to see why many find this game to be heavily underrated.

GTA Vice City Stories' music and overall setting complement Vice City phenomenally. Anybody who loves 80s music will fit in right at home with this game's soundtrack.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

