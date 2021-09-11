Has GTA 5 reached its saturation point?

The release of GTA 5 redefined gaming because it remains a prototype against which games are rated.

Even though the title is over eight years old, its shelf life will eventually extend to three console generations when the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 rolls out for new-gen console users.

Over the years, the title has sold over 150 million copies worldwide, and owing to its online capabilities, it has brought players under an umbrella.

Rockstar Games was one of many studios to reveal a game at the PlayStation Showcase that concluded the other day. Sadly, rather than a new title, the developers gave a glimpse into the expanded version of GTA 5.

While this piece of news is a tad bit exciting, it's distressing for a couple of reasons.

First, it was supposed to come out later this year, which clearly won't happen as it was deferred to March 2022.

Second, it's still the same title and doesn't spark much interest in the way a new title like GTA 6 would.

GTA 5 has been a subject of ridicule on the internet

When the title first came out, it was available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, the subject matter has remained more or less the same, implying that GTA Online has been the driving force behind the title's success.

As of writing, the trailer for the expanded version of GTA 5 and the remastered version of PS2 era titles has more dislikes than likes, which has happened for the first time ever.

The trailer that marks the re-release of the already massively successful title irked a lot more fans because it mentions features like "Seamless character switching," which has been a staple characteristic of the game and isn't something that's been carved for PlayStation 5.

More importantly, while the graphics look slightly better, honest franchise patrons believe that they look more or less the same.

Unsurprisingly, players have started taking shots at GTA 5, which has snowballed in the last couple of months.

Even though Rockstar has managed to keep everything under wraps, only an update around GTA 6 seems to be the solution to the problem above.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer