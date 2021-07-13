Hermes in GTA Online: Everything players need to know

Cars play an important role in GTA games, as the term "Grand Theft Auto" is a direct reference to carjacking. There have been many reappearing cars in the series that have become popular among fans.

The Hermes is one such vehicle, first appearing in GTA Vice City. It soon became memorable because of its association with Central American gangs. While Vice City featured a gang variation called Cuban Hermes, Mexican gangs in San Andreas utilized the standard variant.

The Hermes wasn't featured in GTA 5, but soon made its debut HD appearance with GTA Online. It was given away for free during Christmas 2017. This article will cover everything a player needs to learn about the vehicle.

Hermes: All the details about this car in GTA Online

The Albany Hermes is a custom 40's pontoon coupe that is based primarily on the 3rd generation Buick Super. This car appears to be a modified lowrider variant with an identical interior to other lowriders in the game.

The Hermes also has an air-ride suspension, which lowers the height when the car is stopped, and raises it while traveling. This is an essential feature in a lowrider that can help avoid scratches.

The car's lowest suspension upgrade cuts through the ground, making it the lowest any vehicle in GTA V and GTA Online can go. Since the Arena War update, the stationary suspension can be raised by holding the handbrake.

The top speed of 117.75 mph outperforms most muscle cars and puts it on par with some of the sports cars. The acceleration is not particularly spectacular when compared to other muscle cars, but it is offset by a solid and strong handling.

The main reason for its low acceleration is its weight, and this also causes heavy wheelspin when accelerating hard. Due to its top-heavy design, the Hermes has a tendency to tip over if the player hits a curb while cornering.

Hermes Stats (Image via GTA Base)

How to purchase the car in GTA Online

The Hermes' pricing is neither too high nor too low, and it appears to be a good value for those wanting to buy it for its appearance. It can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $535,000.

It does not have the best price-to-performance ratio in a car, but at around half a million dollars, it is a reasonable purchase.

Edited by Gautham Balaji