There are many reasons why players flock to GTA Online, including its numerous game modes, match types and Heists. However, they often stick around for the vehicles.

At the core of Grand Theft Auto, as the title would suggest, are vehicles of all kinds. GTA Online certainly has the most number of vehicles in any GTA game ever. Car fanatics, petrolheads and tuners love going to town on a car and customizing to the point where it doesn't even look like the same vehicle it was originally.

One of the best additions to GTA Online that car fanatics seem to love is Benny's Original Motor Works, a shop that allows players to buy custom variants of cars and modify them to death.

The Donk is a custom variant of the Willard Faction and is a supremely good-looking build.

How to build a Faction Donk in GTA Online

To build a Custom Donk, players will first have to buy a Willard Faction from Benny's Original Motor Works. The car costs $36,000, and further funds will be required to upgrade it to the Donk build.

To build a Faction Custom Donk, simply follow these steps:

Drive the Willard Faction to Benny's Original Motor Works. Select Upgrade. Select Faction Custom Donk.

The upgrade will cost the player $695,000, which is quite a hefty sum. However, considering just how massive an upgrade it is, it seems like a worthy investment in GTA Online.

In terms of performance, the Custom Donk has the most ground clearance than any other off-road vehicle in GTA Online.

It is quite nimble for its size and remains stable even when going extremely fast on uneven terrain. In terms of pure acceleration and speed, the Custom Donk is certainly an upgrade from the original Willard Faction and is worth the investment.

If the player has an affinity for off-road vehicles, the Faction Custom Dunk is a worthy investment in GTA Online.