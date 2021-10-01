How to buy clothes in GTA San Andreas

Anyone can buy clothes in GTA San Andreas; players simply have to go to one of six different stores.

GTA San Andreas is one of the most customizable games in the series. CJ can drastically change his appearance. Players can select different types of clothing, such as shirts and pants.

Of course, one needs money to buy clothes. Players first have to settle for cheap retail stores. Eventually, they will make enough money for high-end establishments. Having said that, players should know how and where to buy clothes.

GTA San Andreas: How to buy clothes in the game

GTA San Andreas players can buy clothes from several different retailers. It will directly influence their respect and appeal. This provides an incentive for the player. Here is how they can buy clothes in the game.

The fundamental basics

Players have to enter a clothing store, indicated by a yellow moving arrow. Once inside, they have to make their way to the red corona. Players can now look through the following selections:

Torso

Pants

Shoes

Clothing stores also have the following accessories:

Hats

Shades

Chains

Watches

If a player wants to change their clothing, they should enter one of their safehouses. The wardrobe is indicated by the red corona. This is where players can swap for different clothing items.

There are multiple clothing stores in the game

Each clothing store caters to different needs. Players may customize themselves with a diverse range of clothing. Here is what each store represents in GTA San Andreas:

Binco : Low-end; cheap

: Low-end; cheap Sub Urban : Middle class urban wear

: Middle class urban wear ProLaps : Sporting goods

: Sporting goods Zip : Leisure clothing

: Leisure clothing Victim : Upper class

: Upper class Dider Sachs: High-end; luxorious

There is so much to choose from. Players can wear anything from gag nose glasses to classy tuxedos. Better yet, these clothing items will appear in the story cut-scenes. GTA San Andreas lets players have fun when they buy clothes.

Some clothing stores unlock after certain missions

Players cannot buy clothes in certain stores until missions are completed. Most of them will be unlocked in the early stages. Here are the missions to unlock each clothing store:

Binco : Nines and AKs

: Nines and AKs Sub Urban : Nines and AKs

: Nines and AKs ProLaps : Nines and AKs

: Nines and AKs Zip : Are You Going to San Fierro?

: Are You Going to San Fierro? Victim : Learning to Fly

: Learning to Fly Dider Sachs: Saint Mark's Bistro

The cheapest retailers are available near the beginning. Meanwhile, the expensive Dider Sachs only shows up after Saint Mark's Bistro. By then, players should have more than enough money to buy clothes.

Players can be who they want to be

GTA San Andreas took customization to another level. With the right amount of money, players can decide what to look like. For example, CJ can wear a green suit. In that attire, he would demand respect from the Grove Street Families.

It's all up to the players.

