How can GTA San Andreas players take Snapshots easier?

Snapshots are a collectible feature in GTA San Andreas; these offer a useful reward upon completion.

There are over 50 Snapshots in San Fierro. Players can use a camera to take a picture. GTA San Andreas has a reward system in place: if the player finds all 50 Snapshots, they will be given $100,000. Powerful weapons will also spawn near the Doherty Garage.

It's easy once players figure out the method. Snapshots are indicated by a purple orb with a white camera icon. However, they can be found in secretive areas. Most players would miss them without even realizing. To make it simple, this article will go over some tips and tricks.

GTA San Andreas: A guide on how to take easier Snapshots

Each Snapshot will reward the player with a hundred dollars. They will be notified if they correctly took the picture. It's going to take a while to find everything. Here's how GTA San Andreas players can take easier Snapshots.

Stay in the San Fierro area

GTA San Andreas offers collectibles in every major city:

Spray Tags (Los Santos)

(Los Santos) Snapshots (San Fierro)

(San Fierro) Horseshoes (Las Venturas)

Players will only find these collectibles in their respective cities. Snapshots will never be found in Los Santos or Las Venturas. That means players should stay within the parameters of San Fierro. All 50 Snapshots are confined to the metropolitan area.

As a result, none of these Snapshots will be in the countryside area. A few of them are just outside the city limit. However, players don't have to venture into the wilderness. GTA San Andreas makes this rather convenient.

Try finding the Snapshots at night

GTA San Andreas players should take Snapshots at night as these conditions will allow them to glow in the dark. Players will see floating pink orbs with a radiating shine. This isn't a glitch with the lighting effects. Instead, it's a feature that makes Snapshots easier.

By comparison, daylight makes it harder to take pictures. They almost seem invisible in the sky. Players should wait until the sun goes down. The pink glow makes for a sharp contrast with dark blue skies. Keep in mind that it's only available from midnight to 5.00am.

A map guide would be useful. Regardless, players don't really need it with this method. All they have to do is look up in the sky.

Night vision goggles are very useful

There is a way to find the pink glowing orbs in daylight. It requires the use of night vision goggles. These will give away the position of each Snapshot. GTA San Andreas players will have an easier time finding these collectibles.

Night vision goggles can be found in the following locations:

The warehouse in Big Smoke's palace

Inside Madd Dogg's Crib

In a brick alley within Foster's Valley

The Area 69 watchtower

They only spawn after the casino heist in Caligula's. Players can wait until they get access to night vision goggles. This allows them to search for Snapshots in broad daylight. Interestingly, they can even use night vision goggles in Foster Valley. It's situated in the San Fierro area.

