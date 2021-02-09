How to check Daily Objectives in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to Freemode

GTA Online can be a daunting experience when booting up the game for the first time. After a relatively straightforward tutorial, players are thrust into the savage world of GTA Online Freemode and are left to figure things out on their own.

With only a few dollars in their pockets, there is not much that players can do besides taking part in the many Adversary Modes, Deathmatches and other PvP modes. Fortunately, players will soon stumble upon talk of Daily Objectives in GTA Online. However, no such option will appear on the main game screen.

Daily Objectives are a great way to make some extra bonus Cash and RP by not doing much apart from simply participating in activities.

How players can check Daily Objectives in GTA Online

GTA Online's Freemode can be a bit too obtuse, given the number of markers that are present on the map and the constant phone calls that signal how many things a player can do.

To clear out much of this noise and get cracking with the important stuff in GTA Online, players will need the help of the extremely intuitive Interaction Menu.

For all intents and purposes, the Interaction Menu is the player's best friend in Freemode and helps navigate the world in a much more efficient way.

To pull up the Interaction Menu, players can simply follow these steps:

Advertisement

PS4- Press and Hold down the Touchpad button

Xbox One- Press and Hold down the View button

PC (Default): Press the M key

The Interaction Menu will display the Daily Objective, which usually involves participating in certain activities in GTA Online game modes such as:

Participate in Hot Bomb

Participate in Parachute Jump

Participate in a Rally Race, etc.

This way, players can always have some semblance of structure during their GTA Online session. Apart from Daily Objectives, the Interaction Menu comes in handy quite often as the player can use it to access their inventory and make changes to their cosmetics and accessories.

If the player is having trouble navigating in GTA Online, Freemode or not, chances are the Interaction Menu will hold the answers for them.