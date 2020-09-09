GTA Online daily objectives: How to participate in a GTA race?

GTA Online gives ample opportunity to every player to make the most of their time in this game. There is a lot of content on offer, from missions and heists to traditional deathmatches and races.

GTA Online doesn't precisely give room for complaint when it comes to the sheer variety of match types and game modes. Players can spend hours upon hours only going through everything that this title has to offer.

One of the things players should keep an eye out for, while playing GTA Online, are the daily objectives. They can keep track of the same by looking at the Interaction Menu.

On the PS4, the Interaction Menu can be brought up by pressing the Touchpad button and holding it for a bit. On PCs, the default control for the Interaction Menu is the "M" key.

GTA Online daily objectives: Participate in a GTA race

One daily objective that pops up from time to time is the "Participate in a GTA Race", and players are often confused as there is no such race explicitly named "GTA Race".

What players need to do to participate in a GTA Race is to simply tweak the settings when hosting a race. They can follow these steps to take part in a GTA Race:

Go to the Pause Menu Select Online Select Jobs Select "Play Jobs" Select "Rockstar Created" Select "Races" Pick any Race, and then while in the Race Type setting, select "GTA". Invite other players in the session and begin the Race.

It is much easier to host a Job than it is to join other players, who are hosting a GTA race. Which is why playing with friends makes the game much easier, with them being able to join any Job that is hosted.

Inviting other players to a session can often end up eating up a lot of time.

