Rockstar giving free game with GTA Trilogy PC Edition: How to claim, free games and more

Rockstar Games appears to be making amends to their fans for the shortcomings of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. This time, they've done something that many gamers were not expecting.

PC players who purchase the Definitive Edition Trilogy will be able to claim one of four Rockstar Games titles, completely free of cost. Those who prefer multiplayer instead can choose GTA$ or gold bars of equivalent value for GTA Online or Red Dead Online respectively.

How to get a free game after purchasing the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy

Ben Turpin @videotech_ Thanks so much to @CGHchannel - if you bought the GTA Troilgy on PC @RockstarGames are kindly providing everyone a free game of your choice at the Rockstar Store, or if you need to stock up some cash or gold bars in Red Dead Online or GTA Online you have that option too. Thanks so much to @CGHchannel - if you bought the GTA Troilgy on PC @RockstarGames are kindly providing everyone a free game of your choice at the Rockstar Store, or if you need to stock up some cash or gold bars in Red Dead Online or GTA Online you have that option too. https://t.co/ADXaLpXSvq

Availing this particular offer is quite a simple process. Players only need to purchase the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher or the Rockstar Store. The offer can even be redeemed by players who have already bought the game or those who wish to buy it now. The offer can be claimed by visiting this link.

The games available as part of the offer include GTA 5 Premium Edition, L.A. Noire, GTA 4 Complete Edition, and Bully Scholarship Edition.

It is important to remember that the game must be purchased before January 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM (ET) for this offer to be valid. The free game offer will not be available if the game is bought any later than this date.

Rockstar was previously offering a $10 discount to PC gamers who purchased the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition before January 5, 2022. They appear to have updated the offer in light of the game's disastrous launch.

PC players who pre-ordered the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy suffered the most on launch day as the game was unavailable for over 48 hours. When it was eventually launched, it turned out to be as buggy as the console versions, if not more. Since then, Rockstar has done a lot to make it up to their players.

They have since fixed the remastered GTA Trilogy games with title updates, and also offered the original Trilogy for free to those who bought the remasters. With this recent offer, the $60 price tag, which initially looked too steep, seems quite justified now.

All of their titles are being sold at discounted prices for the holiday season (Image via Rockstar Store)

Fans can also check out other titles that are being sold at discounted prices. Here's a list of the available games and their discounts (prices may vary depending on the region):

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (20% off)

GTA V: Premium Edition (50% off)

GTA IV: Complete Edition (70% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (66% off)

Bully: Scholarship Edition (65% off)

Max Payne 3 (65% off)

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can check out the store using this link.

Edited by Atul S