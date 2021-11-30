How to download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation: A step-by-step guide

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The PC version is exclusive to the Rockstar Games Store, while the console versions are available on their respective platforms. This guide will show PlayStation owners how to buy GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and install it on their consoles.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: How to download the game on PlayStation consoles

Players must select the Add to Cart button to make a purchase (Image via PlayStation Store)

Players who own a PlayStation console can purchase the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy from the PlayStation store. This can be accomplished by following the given steps:

Players can visit the Rockstar Games Store, which will divert them to the PlayStation website. They can also visit the PS Store directly using this link.

Here, players must select the Add to Cart button to purchase the game. The PS Store can also be visited from the PlayStation console itself. Once the purchase is made, the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will be added to the player's library.

button to purchase the game. The PS Store can also be visited from the PlayStation console itself. Once the purchase is made, the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will be added to the player's library. PS5 owners can then find the game on their console by going to Games Home > Game Library . PS4 owners need to navigate to Library > Purchased .

owners can then find the game on their console by going to > . owners need to navigate to > . Those using a web browser have to sign in to PlayStation.com and select My PlayStation > Game Library . On the other hand, those on the PlayStation App must open the app and select Game Library > Purchased .

and select > . On the other hand, those on the must open the app and select > . To start downloading the game, players must select GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition from their respective library (depending on the console) and click Download. The installation will be completed automatically.

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy can then be played on the chosen console (PlayStation 4 or 5). It should be noted that the trilogy costs $59.99 on both PlayStation consoles, although PS4 players can upgrade their game to the PS5 version along with a console upgrade.

The Definitive Edition Trilogy took up around 38.74 GB on PlayStation consoles at launch. GTA 3 took up 5.293 GB, Vice City required 10.768 GB, and San Andreas needed 22.679 GB. However, the recent title update has increased the file size by over 2 GB (300 MB for GTA 3, 900 MB for Vice City, and 1.1 GB for San Andreas).

