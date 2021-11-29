How to download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC through the Rockstar Games Store

Rockstar has released GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for PlayStation and Xbox Consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PCs. The PC edition can only be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Store, whereas the console versions are each available from their respective platforms.

This article instructs PC players on how to purchase and download the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy on their computers.

A step-by-step guide for downloading GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC using the Rockstar Games Store

Players must select the Download for Windows button (Image via Rockstar Games Store)

The Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is only available on the Rockstar Games Store for PC gamers. This means that the first step players should take to download the bundle is to install the Rockstar Games Launcher. This is a PC application through which all Rockstar Games titles are accessed. Here are the steps required to download the app:

Players must first visit the website for the Rockstar Games Launcher (using this link) and select the Download for Windows button.

button. Next, they should open the .exe file that was downloaded (Rockstar-Games-Launcher.exe) and follow the on-screen instructions to continue with the installation.

Players will need a Social Club account to use the Launcher. Those who don't have one can click Create a new account from the login screen.

Once this is done, players can now visit the download page for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition using this link.

All the available payment options for the GTA Trilogy on PC (Image via Rockstar Games Store)

Here are the steps they must follow to purchase and install the game:

After opening the official page by clicking on the given link, players usually have to select their desired platform. In this case, they must select PC , which shows Rockstar Games Launcher as the platform, and click on Buy Now .

, which shows Rockstar Games Launcher as the platform, and click on . This opens up a dialog box that shows the different payment options available to make the purchase. After choosing the desired method and completing the transaction, players will be given a license key via email.

The GTA Definitive Trilogy will show up on the Rockstar Games Launcher library under the My Library tab. Players can then download the game through the Launcher and type in their license key when prompted.

This way, they can now play the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy on their computers. Players should note that the bundle takes up about 45 GB for all three games and costs $59.99.

Edited by Shaheen Banu