How to download and play GTA 5 on Android smartphones via Steam Link: A beginner’s guide

GTA fans frequently inquire whether there's a way to play GTA 5 on mobile devices. This isn't possible natively since the game was never ported over to Android and iOS. However, those who own the game on Steam can do so with the help of Steam Link.

Steam Link is a program that allows gamers to stream PC games to mobiles through a remote connection. When using Steam Link, streaming performance will be affected by the bandwidth and latency between the user's PC, router and the mobile device. Here's a guide for players on how to set up and stream GTA 5 to their mobile devices with the help of Steam Link.

GTA 5 on Android: A guide to play the game on mobile devices using Steam Link

Steam Link allows gamers to stream PC games to mobile devices (Image via Steam)

To run a PC game on mobile, Steam Link has to be downloaded and installed on the mobile device where the game is to be played. For GTA 5, players must have purchased the game on Steam. Steam Link will not work with the Epic Games Store version of the game.

The game will be running on the PC where it is installed, and it will be mirrored on the smartphone screen. As a result, the mobile device serves as both a monitor and a controller. For best results, players are advised to use a separate controller. Here are the steps for playing GTA 5 on Android with Steam Link:

Players must first connect their smartphones to the same network as their PC.

The 'Steam Link' app must be installed on the smartphone that will be used to play the game. This may be done through the Google Play Store link given here.

Then, on their PC, players must link their Android smartphone with the Steam application.

After that, they must press the 'Start Playing' button, which will switch their screen to 'Big Picture mode.' The smartphone will now begin to mimic the computer screen.

Finally, gamers must choose GTA 5 from their Steam library and press the 'Play' button.

Players can find more details regarding the usage of Steam Link from here.

Steam Link only works with games purchased on Steam (Image via Steam)

Rockstar has released several Android ports of their 3D Universe titles, including the handheld titles from the PSP era. This includes GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, and Chinatown Wars. Meanwhile, the HD Universe games and Vice City Stories have been left out as of 2021.

