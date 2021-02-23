How to equip a Rebreather in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has added several RPG-like elements to GTA Online to deepen the gameplay loop from the single-player mode. While there isn't exactly an inventory management system, there is still enough in the inventory for the player to keep track of.

Things like equipping gear are key in GTA Online, but players can sometimes forget how to use them. It is only natural to forget some of the basics when one has been so busy completing dozens of activities and playing deathmatches.

The rule of thumb when it comes to gear or consuming health items in GTA Online is to always refer to the Interaction Menu. The Interaction Menu is the single most important thing for the player in a session and will save their skin multiple times over.

How can players equip a rebreather in GTA Online?

A Rebreather lets players breathe underwater for an extended period of time, allowing players to swim for longer. Each canister allows the player 1 hour of in-game time (which equates to 1 minute in real life), and the player can carry up to 20 canisters at any given time.

However, the addition of the Scuba Suit in GTA Online has pretty much rendered the Rebreather obsolete.

To equip the Rebreather in GTA Online, players can simply follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Interaction Menu (Hold down the Touchpad, PS4/ Hold down the View button, Xbox / Hold down the M button, PC)

Step 2: Select Style > Gear

Step 3: Equip Rebreather

This will allow players to find all sorts of collectibles or Easter eggs underwater, which has been home to many undiscovered secrets in GTA Online.

A Rebreather costs $5,000 to purchase from Ammu-Nation.