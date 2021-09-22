How to find a 3D model for the GTA San Andreas map

Some players would find it useful if they had a 3D model of the GTA San Andreas map.

Rockstar Games offers an open-world experience like no other. Unsurprisingly, the GTA series truly stands out for their map design. The GTA San Andreas map is a particular highlight within the franchise.

One of the reasons players love the map is because of its diversity. Whether it's a natural landscape or a smog polluted city, the GTA San Andreas map is versatile. Some would love to access a 3D model to enhance their gameplay experience. Here are a few websites they can look into.

GTA San Andreas map: Where to find a full 3D model

The GTA San Andreas map is quite large. Players can freely explore it with a jetpack. However, their movement range is limited to how fast they can go. That's why it's a good idea to find 3D models of these maps. Here are some websites that specialize in 3D maps and textures.

SketchUp and 3D Warehouse

Here is a 3D model of Palomino Creek from GTA San Andreas (Image via Roger M. from 3D Warehouse)

SketchUp is a website that deals with 3D design. Their 3D Warehouse offers user created models. It's easy to sign up since it's free of charge. Of course, players should first get started with online tutorials.

3D Warehouse offers several different models of the GTA San Andreas map. For example, Roger M. currently has eight 3D models on the website. This includes Los Santos and the countryside. Players can download these models at no extra charge.

This is just one example. Players can also use the search bar and type "GTA San Andreas map" for better results. There are several 3D models available.

Benefits of a 3D map

For starters, some players just like to look at the GTA San Andreas map. They can already do so in the main game. However, this offers a closer inspection so players don't have to boot up the game and go to a random location. These maps take them there automatically.

Users of the DYOM mod also benefit from 3D models. Known as Design Your Own Mission, this mod allows players to create their own missions. They can use the 3D models to get an idea for their tasks.

A clear view of the map lets players think about their set pieces. For example, they might find a particular location quite interesting. They can use these places for their create-a-missions.

Alternate methods

Some players might consider SketchUp to be too complicated. If that is the case, there is another way they can make use of the GTA San Andreas map. All they have to do is download the DYOM mod. The above video is a great example of what to do.

Here is what players should do after they install it. When they start a new game, they can choose DYOM. From there, they can access the main menu by pressing "Y". If they want to go somewhere, they should place a marker on the GTA San Andreas map. Go to tools, then click on Teleport to Marker.

Players can go anywhere on the map with this feature. They can also access the jetpack by using tools. This allows them to explore their environments easily. It's technically not a 3D model of the map. However, it's considerably easier to look around. Players can make great use of this feature.

