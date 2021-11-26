How to get $500k for free in GTA Online this week (November 2021)

Rockstar is giving away $500,000 in GTA Online for this week on the occasion of Thanksgiving. This is not the first time that a monetary reward is being offered in the game, but it is certainly uncommon. Players who are interested in taking advantage of this reward can find the necessary information in this article.

GTA Online: Free $500,000 reward this week as Rockstar celebrates Thanksgiving

Just play GTA Online at any point this week, and the funds will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of login after December 2.



With the season of giving now in full flight, enjoy a special GTA$500,000 gift on us! Just play GTA Online at any point this week, and the funds will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of login after December 2.

Players will receive a free bonus monetary reward (November 25 to December 2) by simply logging in to GTA Online during this week. From December 2 onwards, the player's account will be credited with $500,000 72 hours after logging in.

After the Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar offered a similar reward which received the maximum number of players ever recorded on an update launch day. The monetary reward offered back then was $250,000, which is exactly half of the current reward.

While $500,000 may not be huge in GTA Online, it is always great to get free money in the game. Besides, this reward is of the same value as a Bull Shark Card. When it comes to revenues from GTA Online, Shark Cards are the primary source of income for Rockstar.

yeah, forget about the trilogy mess up, lets all celebrate more useless in-game currency for a 7 year old game! 🥳🥳 @RockstarGames What a great gift...yeah, forget about the trilogy mess up, lets all celebrate more useless in-game currency for a 7 year old game! 🥳🥳 @RockstarGames What a great gift...yeah, forget about the trilogy mess up, lets all celebrate more useless in-game currency for a 7 year old game! 🥳🥳 https://t.co/SFtZckLi2e

The latest offer is almost the same as giving away a Shark Card to every player. Hence, although it isn't much, players should use the money carefully to get the most out of it. Buying upgrades for properties is always a good way to do so.

This free gift hasn't been enough to appease fans who have been vocal about the GTA Trilogy's botched launch. After failing to meet expectations and releasing in an almost unplayable state, the Definitive Edition Trilogy has received harsh criticism from players.

The games suffer from a myriad of bugs on all platforms, most of which are game-breaking. Being a remaster of the highly successful 3D Universe games, a large number of fans were quite excited about it. This was soon followed by a disastrous launch, one which is currently the most pressing issue for all GTA fans.

On the other hand, GTA Online seems to be gearing up for a new update quite soon. Meanwhile, players are also expecting a Christmas update for next month.

