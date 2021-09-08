How to get the Benefactor Schwartzer in GTA 5 and GTA Online: Location, top speed, and other details

The Benefactor Schwartzer is one of the best mid-range luxury cars in GTA 5 that features commendable handling and quite an impressive speed. If the player has an affinity towards drifting in the streets like it's Tokyo, this is undoubtedly the car for them.

Here is how Southern San Andreas Super Autos describes this German beast:

"Say what you will about the Germans - they know luxury. And their economy is the only one worth a crap in Europe. This model has all kinds of extras - too many to list for legal reasons."

Based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG, the Benefactor Schwartzer from GTA 5 is one of the most popular vehicles in the game right now. It may not look like it, but this German luxury vehicle packs quite a punch under its hood and is even one of the fastest mid-range cars in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Meet the Benefactor Schwartzer from GTA 5, Mercedes-Benz's stronger in-game counterpart

Price

The Benefactor Schwartzer is available in GTA 5 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for an affordable price of $80,000. In GTA Online, players can sell this car at Los Santos Customs, but they will receive a disappointing selling price of $8,000.

Locations

If players do not want to spend money on this car, they can always take it from one of these locations in GTA 5:

Occasionally parked around Downtown Los Santos before it turns dark.

Parked outside of the La Spada restaurant on Aguja Street and Goma Street in La Puerta.

Spawns around Vespucci Beach.

Top speed and performance

As has been said before, the Benefactor Schwartzer from GTA 5 is quite a beast compared to other vehicles from the economic luxury class. The car features a top speed of 117.00 miles per hour, making it one of the fastest regular vehicles of GTA 5.

Furthermore, its smooth and precise handling makes cutting corners easier for the players and reduces the chances of a spinout. Of course, this means that this vehicle is almost perfect for drifting.

