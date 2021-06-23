How to get free clothes in GTA 5 Story Mode

The ability to wear different kinds of clothing has always been present in the 3D and HD Universes of the GTA series.

GTA 3 had only two types of clothing, a prison outfit that Claude begins the game with, and a casual outfit. GTA Vice City was the first game in the series to have multiple clothing choices, which fit its 80s theme perfectly. GTA San Andreas took it a step further and implemented extensive customization options with multiple stores.

GTA 4 did not have as much customization as its predecessor, and clothes were purely cosmetic without any gameplay advantages. With GTA 5, the option to customize the player characters with a range of clothing has returned. Players can now select from a more diversified and wider selection of apparel than before.

How to unlock free clothing in GTA 5

GTA 5 reduced the number of clothing store brands available in San Andreas. Players are able to buy from Binco, Suburban, and Ponsonby outlets with a few discount stores also available. However, the number of free clothing unlocked from playing missions or side activities is considerably larger than before.

There are a wide range of outfits available to unlock and use for free in the game. An outfit in GTA 5 is a whole body clothing which may include uniforms or specialized gear.

The following list includes all the free clothing (outfits) that can be unlocked by the player, how to get them, and the player character that gets to wear them:

Bed - Michael - Unlocked by default

Dock Worker - Trevor - Unlocked after Scouting the Port

Exterminator - Franklin, Michael - Unlocked after The Jewel Store Job (Smart approach)

Golf - All three - Unlocked for a character after playing Golf as them

Highway Patrol - Michael, Trevor - Unlocked after I Fought the Law...

Hunting - Trevor - Unlocked after Fair Game

Janitor - Michael - Unlocked after The Bureau Raid

Jewel Heist Suit - Michael - Unlocked after The Jewel Store Job (Loud approach)

Ludendorff - Michael, Trevor - Unlocked after Bury the Hatchet

Moto X - All three - Unlocked for a character after playing a Sanchez/Blazer Race as them

Pink Ladies Sweats - Trevor - Unlocked after completing the story

Prologue - Michael, Trevor - Unlocked after completing the story

Scuba Land - All three - Unlocked after completing the story

Security - Michael, Trevor - Unlocked after completing the story

Skydiving - Franklin - Unlocked after Liquidity Risk

Spec Ops - Michael - Unlocked after Three's Company

Stealth - All three - Unlocked after The Bureau Raid (Loud approach)

Tennis - Michael, Trevor - Unlocked for a character after playing Tennis as them

Triathlon - All three - Unlocked for a character after completing a Triathlon as them

Tuxedo (White) - Franklin - Unlocked after stealing it from Brandon Roberts during Deep Inside

