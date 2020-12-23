How to get Grotti Brioso 300 for free in GTA Online Holiday 2020

Every holiday season in GTA Online, fans are treated to all sorts of festive bonuses and gifts as well as a thick layer of snow in Los Santos. While geographically, it doesn't make much sense for the state of San Andreas to receive snowfall, since when has real-world physical held sway over video games?

GTA Online has gotten into the festive mood this year as well, with Rockstar Games giving out a bunch of cool bonuses and an especially vintage car. To claim the holiday bonuses, all that players must do is play the game between December 22nd and December 30th.

GTA Online players particularly fond of nimble and compact cars are in for a treat. The Grotti Brioso 200 will be available for free in SSA Auto Parts this week.

Obtaining the Grotti Brioso 300 for free in GTA Online

The Grotti Brioso 300 is one of the many new cars to make their way into GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. This elegant vehicle is perfect for fans of vintage models in the game.

The design of the car most resembles that of the iconic Fiat 500. Players can claim their free Brioso 300 by merely going to the Southern San Andreas Auto Parts website through their phone while playing GTA Online.

Speaking to @RockstarGames Music Director Ivan Pavlovich, we find out more about Grand Theft Auto’s new virtual club The Music Locker, featuring @Moodymann313, @keinemusik, Palms Trax and more.https://t.co/iCpqs8Glk0 — Beatport (@beatport) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Also read: GTA Online Holidays 2020: Free bonuses and rewards

The car will be available for free until December 30th, after which it will be available for sale from SSA Auto Parts for $610,000/ $457,000 (Trade Price).

Celebrate the holidays in GTA Online this week with a free Grotti Brioso 300, compliments of Southern San Andreas Super Autos.



Plus, there's an assortment of seasonal gifts and a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape: https://t.co/x7SvYHDl5Q pic.twitter.com/m9uByRqCrh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

It's an excellent time to grab a nearly $600k vehicle for absolutely free. But players cannot sell the car if it is claimed for free during the week. The vehicle can only be re-sold if it is bought from SSA Auto Parts.

Also read - Rockstar Game's unreleased PlayStation exclusive: Agent