How to get GTA Online's Annis ZR350 for free this week

As players dive into this week's GTA Online update, one of the biggest standout changes was the addition of the Annis ZR350 as this week's Prize Ride vehicle.

Replacing the Warrener HKR from last week, the ZR350 is a significant upgrade and a worthy addition to players' garages. As a Prize Ride vehicle, players have the chance to earn the ZR350 for free if they manage to meet the Prize Ride Challenge this week.

This week's Prize Ride challenge to unlock the Annis ZR350 for free in GTA Online

The Annis ZR350 is based off of the Mazda RX-7 from real life

As part of the Prize Ride challenge, players must complete the following task to unlock the Annis ZR350 for free in GTA Online:

Place top 4 in 5 Pursuit Series races

Pursuit Series races are almost identical to regular street races barring the fact that the Los Santos Police Department will be pulling out all the stops to end the race.

Placing in the top 4 positions for 5 pursuit races will save players GTA $1,615,000 as they will now receive the Annis ZR350 for free.

“The nods of recognition, the pointing, the fanboys passing out in ecstasy. Witnessing the big power ZR350 revving up to tear a hole through an underground parking lot never gets old. And when you burn these tires out, they'll fight to see who gets to breathe in your polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons - because this much clout is seriously intoxicating.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Anniz ZR350 draws inspiration from the Mazda RX-7 from real life and is available for GTA $1,615,000 or GTA $1,211,250 at its trade price.

The ZR350 is a two seater sports class vehicle that can reach a top speed of around 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). The car's 1,300 KG chassis is carried by a 5 speed rotary engine that is powered by a rear wheel drivetrain.

Due to its front engine weight distribution and rear wheel drivetrain, the ZR350 tends to destabilize very often, making it a poor choice for sharp turn races.

The ZR350 does however excel as a drift car when paired with the new 'Low Grip Tires' that are available as part of GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update.

