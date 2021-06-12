Job Points (JP) are one of the least understood aspects of GTA Online's scoring mechanism.

Since the game is continuously updated with fresh content, GTA Online can be a rewarding experience for its players. New players may be overwhelmed by the amount of stuff available in the game.

With such a large number of players in GTA Online, there are likely to be a large variety of activities in the game as well. Some of these missions or activities reward the player with Job Points.

This article will explain what Job Points are and how to get them easily.

How to get Job Points (JP) easily in GTA Online

What are Job Points?

Players are bound to get 15 Job Points (JP) by default for completing a mission. Accomplishing the main task during this mission will net them an additional point. When in a playlist, the person with the highest number of JP at the end is declared the winner.

How to earn Job Points?

Here is how Job Points are awarded at the end of races and deathmatches:

1st place - 15 JP

2nd place - 12 JP

3rd place - 10 JP

4th place - 8 JP

5th place - 7 JP, and so on.

Earning Job Points during a session may take a significant amount of time and work, yet they are quickly lost. Leaving or switching a game session in GTA Online resets the player's JP to 0. The trick to earning maximum JP then is to take part in as many activities as possible, all while putting the best performance possible as well.

What are the advantages of Job Points?

Another aspect of accumulating Job Points is that they determine how much time a player has spent in a session. Those who have been completing a lot of missions or activities will have considerably more JP than those who haven't.

Poor performance in races and deathmatches will also reflect on their overall JP during a session. Players in GTA Online will likely choose teammates with higher JP as it often becomes a measure of someone's success.

Those with higher job points will also wield more power in the lobby. In the case of a tie on the job selection menu, the cumulative JP of the players will be tallied. Thus, the option picked by the players with the most JP will be picked.

Players who have accumulated 250 Job Points can swap those points for VIP registration, instead of paying $1 million. Since Job Points are always lost when players exit a session, this may be a very handy way to conserve in-game cash.

Offset Bad Sport Points

Another advantage of Job Points is that they may be used to counter bad sport points. Griefers in GTA Online are frequently punished by being put into bad sport lobbies. Earning JP may be a quick method to offset the bad sport points.

