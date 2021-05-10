How to get a Musket in GTA Online?

GTA Online never quite ceases to amaze players with the vast arsenal of weapons it offers to the players. From massive military-grade tanks with long-range missiles to something as archaic yet graceful as the Musket, the range of options is limitless.

Players might have noticed others carrying around a rather old Musket with surprisingly great power and precision. However, the gun seems to not be available in Ammu-Nation when they try and purchase one for themselves.

That is because the Musket is only available as a limited-time reward for players on the 4th of July every year. Once players purchase a Musket when it is available in the game, it will become a permanent part of their inventory.

Is the Musket really that powerful in GTA Online?

One might find it hard to believe that a weapon as old and rudimentary as a Musket can match up to some of the best guns in the game. Surprisingly, according to stats and observations by the players, the Musket is one of the most powerful guns in GTA Online.

Falling somewhere loosely in the Shotgun category and given its limited range and spread, the Musket is right up there alongside the highest DPS weapons in the game, such as the Heavy Sniper and the Double Barrel Shotgun.

According to the stats from GTABase, the Musket is a formidable weapon to go up against, especially in close range. The only downside, which is quite major, is the fact that the Musket has an extremely long reload time.

This means that the gun takes a whole lot of time between each shot, but because it allows the player to get one-shot kills, it should be manageable. There is no confirmation as to whether the Musket will be back in GTA Online this year, but players can sure hope.

The Musket can be purchased from Ammu-Nation (on the 4th of July) and kept permanently after that.