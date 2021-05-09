5 most reliable ways to make money in GTA Online in 2021

The name of the game is to always be in the green in GTA Online, and make way more money than one spends in the game. This can be a little hard, given all the shiny toys and weapons the game has to offer.

GTA Online doesn't make it extremely obvious as to what the best way to make money is, but it doesn't take too long to figure it out. There is a whole lot of money to be made in GTA Online and players should have little problem doing so with the methods listed below.

Some of these methods might require a bit of investment on the player's part, but that is to be expected with most things in GTA Online.

These methods in GTA Online guarantee a steady stream of cash and RP

1 - Heists

The way GTA Online has risen in popularity ever since the introduction of Heists in 2015 should be a clear indication as to how important heists are to the game. Not only is this PVE game mode the most exciting one in the game, but it is also one of the more lucrative ventures for players.

Heists are essentially co-op/solo(Cayo Perico) missions that usually involve some kind of setup costs and setup missions in order to participate. Much of this setup goes into buying the required property (Arcade, Facility, Submarine) and some start-up cash.

However, players will soon realize that replaying these Heists will earn them a ludicrous amount of profit. Each Heist can be replayed, which should help players make a million or two easily in GTA Online.

2 - Contact Missions

Contact Missions are severely underrated are often forgotten about during the player's time in GTA Online. Not only are these missions easy to do, they incentivize speed over everything else.

These can be done by approaching the Contact Mission area on the map, marked with the initials of the person that needs to be 'Contacted' (Example: L for Lamar).

The time taken to complete these missions will usually be less than most other activities in GTA Online. Thus, Contact Missions such as Gerald's should always be on the player's radar to help them make some extra cash while waiting for a cooldown on other activities.

Missions such as Client Jobs are also extremely well-paying, and something that players should always keep an eye on.

3 - MC Businesses (Cocaine Lockup)

The MC Business is one that might require quite a bit of leg-work on the part of the player. Yet it becomes immediately clear that the money players can make from the MC's various businesses can be exponentially rewarding.

Should a player be in the mood for grinding, there is no better way to make money in GTA Online. The Cocaine Lockup is an insanely profitable business that players can easily buy supplies for and still turn a profit with all the necessary upgrades.

4 - Double/Triple RP events each week in GTA Online

Each weekly update brings a whole bunch of bonuses, including Double/Triple RP and Cash on certain activities. For instance, Motor Wars will be paying out Triple Cash and RP through this month in GTA Online.

If players want to make sure that their time is well spent, they should keep an eye out for bonus activities each week. This allows players to earn extra cash and RP on the side and try out different activities as well.

5 - Bunker

Gunrunning is a great way to make some cash in the background while the player runs supply and sell missions for other businesses in GTA Online. Plus, it also opens up the opportunity for players to run research, which adds a whole lot of firepower to their arsenal in GTA Online.

The Bunker might not be the best business to start with, but players should ultimately work towards it in GTA Online.