GTA Online players have enjoyed a Triple Cash and RP bonus this past week on Motor Wars, and it will continue to be so an all-month log. This week's other great bonuses include a new Podium Vehicle in the form of the multi-purpose Vapid Winky, which will not be that fast but is still pretty good.

MOC Missions this week will also give out Double Cash and RP, much to the delight of fans who already own one of these beasts. The MOC will also be on discount this week in GTA Online and its renovations and upgrades.

Discounts this week in GTA Online include HVY Nightshark, the Mobile Operations Center, and Brute Stockade. To claim these discounts, visit Warstock Cache and Carry to claim one of these bad boys at a much smaller price than usual.

The Podium Vehicle is available in the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. To try and win a Podium Vehicle, players must spin the Lucky Wheel in hopes of landing on the Podium Car slot.

Players will need Chips in the Diamond Casino to use the Lucky Wheel, for which players need a membership at the Casino in GTA Online.

GTA Online Weekly Update 5/6/21: Vapid Winky, Motor Wars, MOC, and more

Podium Vehicle

Vapid Winky

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars

2x GTA$ and RP on MOC Missions

Discounted Content

40% off Brute Stockade ($ 1,344,000 / 1,008,000)

40% off HVY Nightshark ($ 747,000)

40% off Declasse Weaponised Tampa ($ 1,264,830 / 951,000)

40% off Pegasus Mobile Operations Center ($ 735,000)

40% off Pegasus Mobile Operations Center - Renovations

10% off Karin Technical Custom ($ 128,250)

50% off Mk II Upgrades - Weapons

50% off Supplies - Bunkers

Twitch Prime Bonuses

70% off Brute Armored Boxville ($ 877,800 / 660,000)

70% off Dewbauchee JB 700W ($ 441,000)

35% off Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy ($ 1,202,500)