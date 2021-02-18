How to get the new Dinka Verus for free in GTA Online this week

The Cayo Perico Heist is living up to its billing as GTA Online's biggest update ever, especially when it comes to vehicles.

There is nothing that players love more than new vehicles in GTA Online, except maybe free vehicles.

This week in GTA Online, players will be able to bag themselves a brand new ATV from Warstock Cache and Carry: the Dinka Verus. Players are already a bit familiar with the vehicle as it was present on Cayo Perico. It is now available in Warstock Cache and Carry for free, at least for this week.

The ATV is a relatively nimble piece of automobile engineering.

How can GTA Online players get the Dinka Verus for free this week?

The ATV is often present on the Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online

To get the Dinak Verus for free, simply follow the steps below:

Pull up the phone (D-Pad Up on the PS4). Go to Warstock Cache and Carry. Look for the Dinka Verus.

The ATV is likely to be at the very top of the list. Players can place an order and have it delivered to their garage or any of the properties they own. The Verus is otherwise worth $192,000 in GTA Online.

Other deals in the game this week include massive discounts on Clubhouse Businesses and the Clubhouses. In terms of vehicles, players will get great discounts on the Benefactor BR8, Declasse Dr1, Ocelot R88 and all Open Wheel cars.

On top of discounts, players will also earn Double Cash and RP in Open Wheel Races this week. To launch an Open Wheel Race, simply follow the steps below: