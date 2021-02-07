For nearly a decade now, GTA Online has proved that it is a game that refuses to quiet down and fade away into obscurity.

Year after year, GTA Online seems to be breaking one record or the other. Records come in the form of active players, steamcharts, or topping charts on Twitch.

The game is, perhaps, Rockstar's biggest achievement in online multiplayer games. It provides a solid revenue source and allows publishers to focus on other projects.

Despite 2020 being a tumultuous year, Rockstar has done quite well for itself. It has put out quality updates for both Red Dead Online and GTA Online. The publisher has rewarded its fans with quality items for both games as a token of appreciation from its end.

How to get the Rockstar cap and Rockstar rolling tee in GTA Online

Red Dead Online players get a special bundle of gifts that includes a free Horse, 5,000 Club XP and more.



Play GTA Online between now and February 12th to unlock the Rockstar Cap and Rolling Tee. Both will be delivered to your wardrobe next week. https://t.co/gUBcrCvj7F pic.twitter.com/hYK5Kc6Uaw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 5, 2021

As a way to thank players for playing GTA Online through an especially difficult year, Rockstar is providing players with two unique cosmetic items:

Rockstar cap

Rockstar rolling tee

To unlock these bonus cosmetic items, players only need to play the game until February 12th. Gifts will arrive within 72 hours after logging in on February 16th.

Rockstar mentioned in a post that GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 broke records for video views in 2020. GTA Online is the gift that keeps on giving, and it is not about to go away anytime soon.

It was recently reported that December 2020 was GTA Online's most successful month in terms of active players and microtransactions since the launch of the game. This proves that the game is simply too big for Rockstar to quit on just yet.