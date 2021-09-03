How to get into a solo public lobby in GTA Online on PS4

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Players enter the game through public lobbies alongside a bunch of other participants.
However, for many GTA Online players, being in a public session in-game has become a nightmare. Griefers are aplenty, ready to sabotage one's multiplayer experience. Business deliveries are particularly dangerous since they frequently target players on cargo missions.
To escape these griefers, players might slip into a private, invite-only session. However, they can't make as much money in these compared to a solo public lobby. This article provides a way for players to create a solo public session in GTA Online, to avoid all those pesky griefers.
GTA Online: How to create a solo public lobby on the PS4
It is usually not possible to have a solo public session in GTA Online. However, with a simple technique, players can get into one and build their criminal empire without any interference from griefers.
PS4 players must follow these steps to create a solo public session in GTA Online:
- The first step is to start up GTA Online and join a public lobby.
- After that, they should press the PlayStation button on their controller and open the settings.
- From there, players have to go to Network > Set up an internet connection > Custom.
- After that, they have to find MTU Settings > Manual and then set the MTU number to 800. All other settings are to be left untouched.
- Finally, players should log back into their game and join a public lobby again. After these steps, there won't be anyone else in the lobby. Players can continue as normal and even complete any jobs, just like in a public session.
Another method of getting a solo public session is to disrupt the internet connection. First, players have to remove the ethernet cable from their router/PS4. They can also switch to a different connection and turn it off (such as a phone hotspot with Airplane Mode on).
The step is only meant for a few seconds, after which players can reconnect immediately. This causes the game to kick the player out of the current lobby and place them in a new one. From there on, they have to take the following steps:
- With an ethernet cable connected, start GTA 5 Story Mode.
- Connect to a wireless network after unplugging the cable.
- Join a GTA Online public session and enter a building (privately owned property).
- Reconnect the console to the ethernet cable, and all players in the lobby should be kicked out.
- This takes the players to their own solo lobby.
Note: These methods do not guarantee sole ownership of the lobby throughout the entire session.