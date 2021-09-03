How to get into a solo public lobby in GTA Online on PS4

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Players enter the game through public lobbies alongside a bunch of other participants.

However, for many GTA Online players, being in a public session in-game has become a nightmare. Griefers are aplenty, ready to sabotage one's multiplayer experience. Business deliveries are particularly dangerous since they frequently target players on cargo missions.

To escape these griefers, players might slip into a private, invite-only session. However, they can't make as much money in these compared to a solo public lobby. This article provides a way for players to create a solo public session in GTA Online, to avoid all those pesky griefers.

GTA Online: How to create a solo public lobby on the PS4

Creating a solo public session in GTA Online is a bit tricky (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is usually not possible to have a solo public session in GTA Online. However, with a simple technique, players can get into one and build their criminal empire without any interference from griefers.

PS4 players must follow these steps to create a solo public session in GTA Online:

The first step is to start up GTA Online and join a public lobby. After that, they should press the PlayStation button on their controller and open the settings. From there, players have to go to Network > Set up an internet connection > Custom. After that, they have to find MTU Settings > Manual and then set the MTU number to 800. All other settings are to be left untouched. Finally, players should log back into their game and join a public lobby again. After these steps, there won't be anyone else in the lobby. Players can continue as normal and even complete any jobs, just like in a public session.

Another method of getting a solo public session is to disrupt the internet connection. First, players have to remove the ethernet cable from their router/PS4. They can also switch to a different connection and turn it off (such as a phone hotspot with Airplane Mode on).

The step is only meant for a few seconds, after which players can reconnect immediately. This causes the game to kick the player out of the current lobby and place them in a new one. From there on, they have to take the following steps:

With an ethernet cable connected, start GTA 5 Story Mode. Connect to a wireless network after unplugging the cable. Join a GTA Online public session and enter a building (privately owned property). Reconnect the console to the ethernet cable, and all players in the lobby should be kicked out. This takes the players to their own solo lobby.

Note: These methods do not guarantee sole ownership of the lobby throughout the entire session.

