How to get the Truffade Nero Custom in GTA Online

GTA Online has an impressive list of high-performance supercars that also look amazing. The Truffade Nero Custom is one of them.

There are countless performance cars in GTA Online, and newer ones are still being added. This is one of the reasons GTA has often been categorized in the racing game genre. Cars are vital in GTA Online because they are required for everything from missions and heists to races, and for car lovers, it is one of the very reasons to play the game.

This article will explain how the Truffade Nero Custom can be acquired in GTA Online since it has been made a podium vehicle this week at the Lucky Wheel.

Acquiring the prized Truffade Nero Custom in GTA Online

About the car

The design inspiration for the Truffade Nero Custom is unmistakably a Bugatti, the specific model being the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo. It is a custom variant of the Nero, and it performs exactly as one would expect from a Grand Tourer.

It has brilliant handling and is one of the fastest cars in the game, with a top speed of 127.25 mph. The exceptional stability of the car, along with its improved downforce, makes it perfectly suitable for stunt races.

(Image via gtabase.com)

How to get the car?

To get the Truffade Nero Custom in GTA Online, the player must first purchase the Truffade Nero from Benny's Original Motor Works for $1,440,000. They have to then convert the car to the custom variant for another $605,000. This brings the total price for getting a Nero Custom to a whopping $2,045,000.

Despite being an expensive investment, a player will get their money's worth with this vehicle. Its performance in this price range is top-notch. The Nero Custom is one of the best supercars available in-game.

It's the Lucky Wheel podium vehicle this week

If players found the $2 million price tag too expensive for their taste, there is some good news for them. The Truffade Nero Custom is the Lucky Wheel podium vehicle this week, which means that they can effectively get this for free.

While it is a vehicle worth having in GTA Online, players looking to earn some cash instead could sell it for a resale price of $363,000.

