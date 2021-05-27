Top 5 most underappreciated cars in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online features a number of high-end vehicles. From futuristic flying bikes to lightning-fast beasts to military helicopters, the multiplayer game has it all.

The assortment, however, makes it inevitable for some vehicles to get buried under the hype of others. These vehicles aren't necessarily underwhelming, but they are just not as popular as some of the more expensive and raved-about vehicles.

This article takes a look at some of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 vehicles that deserve more appreciation in GTA Online

#5 The Massacro

GTA Online features a number of vibrant-looking vehicles and the Massacro is one of the best ones. Easy on the eye, this vehicle is the physical embodiment of joy.

While the Massacro wouldn't be in a position to challenge devastating beasts like the Vigilante or the Scramjet anytime soon, it's a fairly decent vehicle that deserves a lot more appreciation. Perhaps players don't pay it much attention because, unlike most GTA Online vehicles, it doesn't cost a fortune. If only GTA Online wasn't all about shelling out the big bucks…

#4 Vapid FMJ

When it comes to looks, the Vapir FMG leaves many of its contemporaries in the dust. While it may not be absolutely unbeatable in terms of performance, it's still one of the better cars in GTA Online and one that is criminally unappreciated.

The Vapid FMJ will hold its own as long as players don't overestimate its capabilities and use it in a race. GTA Online races can get brutal, and the Vapid FMJ is not exactly made for speed.

That said, it's still one heck of a vehicle and is likely worth every penny.

#3 Albany Alpha

If players are looking for a value for money vehicle, then they should look no further than the Albany Alpha. Not a lot of GTA Online vehicles boast such great performance and that too at such a reasonable price.

It features smooth handling, great acceleration and amazing traction. Definitely one of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online. Sure, it's no Pariah, but it's still one of the better cars in the game.

#2 Grotti Turismo R

Another great GTA Online vehicle that doesn't get the hype it deserves, the Grotti Turismo R features nimble handling, great speed and good enough acceleration. While the Turismo R might not be able to outclass classical wreckers, it's still a decent vehicle that promises a return on investment.

#1 Tropos Rallye

Not only is the Tropos Rallye an absolute treat for the eye, but it's also an incredibly efficient vehicle in terms of performance. Moreover, it comes with a great base for customization.

As an off-road vehicle, the Rallye is an absolute pro at zipping through the chaos of off-road conditions and taking its fair share of bumps with grace. Its smooth handling and ability to tackle tacky turns with ease make it an absolute joy. The Rallye is one of the better off-road vehicles in GTA Online, and at such a reasonable price tag, is definitely a must-have.