How to get this week's Prize Ride, the Futo GTX, for free in GTA Online

The Prize Ride is Rockstar Games' latest weekly bonus added for GTA Online players. Every week, players have the chance to earn themselves a free car known as the "Prize Ride."

Last week's prize ride was the Annis ZR350, which tasked players with the simple objective of placing top 4 in 5 pursuit races to unlock it for free. This week, the Karin Futo GTX is the Prize Ride that is up for grabs, and it can be claimed for free after completing the new Prize Ride Challenge.

How to get the Futo GTX for free in GTA Online this week

To unlock the Futo GTX for free this week, players must complete the following objective:

Win 3 Sprint races for 4 days in a row to Claim Prize Ride

After completing the Prize Ride challenge, players must return to the LS Car Meet and use the Navigation Menu to claim the Futo GTX for free.

“In the way that some forty-year-old frat boys only respond to paddles and hardcore splooshing, the Futo GTX needs a firm hand to reach its optimal performance. In fact, it needs less of a driver and more of a disciplinarian. Enter at your at your own risk, and remember: this thing doesn't have a safe word.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Futo GTX is a compact three-door sports car that is inspired by the infamous Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. The Initial-D vibes for this car continue through its customization options with multiple parts and liveries designed to mimic Takumi's ride from the show.

The Futo GTX is one of the faster cars added as part of the update and can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). The Futo is incredibly nimble owing to its lightweight 950 KG chassis. The Futo's rear wheel drivetrain paired with low grip tires make it one of the strongest drift cars out there.

If players manage to snag the Futo for free, they'll be saving themselves GTA $1,590,000 (GTA $1,192,500 Trade Price), making it a worthy investment of time to try and achieve the Prize Ride objective.

