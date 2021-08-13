How GTA 5 can be improved on next-gen consoles

GTA 5 is all set to be released on next-generation consoles with the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Players are expecting all-round improvements for this new version.

GTA 5 is the most successful product Rockstar has ever made, and it is the second-bestselling game of all time. Much of that success is owed to its multiplayer counterpart GTA Online.

Even seven years on, Rockstar releases continual updates for GTA Online, each one being more successful than its predecessor. It seems like it wants to expand upon this success by bringing a new version of GTA 5 to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 5: How Rockstar can improve the game for next-gen consoles

Unfortunately, the announcement of the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition left many fans disappointed. They expected to learn more about GTA 6 and possibly see a teaser for the next title in line.

Nevertheless, now that GTA 5 is coming out yet again, fans are expecting many changes. It would undoubtedly disappoint players if this turns out to be no different from previous editions.

With the next release, certain aspects of the base game and the Enhanced edition can be polished. These include bugs, missing features and bridging the gap between GTA 5 and GTA Online.

What can the Expanded and Enhanced Edition improve?

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition comes out on November 11 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some aspects that many GTA players feel could be improved:

More vegetation: The lack of trees in San Andreas makes the original game seem barren. This shortcoming was likely due to hardware limitations at the time. The next-gen edition should definitely include more vegetation to enhance the game's realism.

Improved physics and combat: GTA 4 introduced the Euphoria ragdoll system, which was unlike anything seen before in GTA games. Its realism was unparalleled and was widely praised by players and critics alike.

GTA 5, however, was a step down from its predecessor. Its physics and combat system were much less refined. The new release should look at bringing back the earlier physics engine.

More enterable interiors: Many of GTA 5's enterable buildings are only accessible during specific missions. While these are still accessible through mods, players shouldn't have to rely on mods to gain entry. Restaurants such as Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell are also inaccessible in the game.

The next-gen console version should make these locations accessible. This will make the game's story mode much more entertaining.

Include vehicles and interiors from GTA Online: GTA Online has a large selection of vehicles that are not present in story mode. It also has plenty of interiors and new buildings not present in the single-player campaign.

This is another aspect where players shouldn't have to depend on mods. Therefore, Rockstar should bring over some of the content from GTA Online as well.

