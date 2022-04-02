How GTA Online players can get started on Survival Series

GTA Online players can always prove their skills in the Survival Series, where they need to clear several waves of enemies.

Survival Series has been given the spotlight in this week's update. GTA Online players who give it a try can earn double the usual rewards. More importantly, they can see just how good they really are during combat situations.

The vast majority of players should be able to access the Survival Series. It can either be done solo or with up to four players. Since it's a popular mode, there are several maps that players can try out.

Here's what GTA Online players should know about the Survival Series mode

Now is a good time for players to check out the Survival Series. They have a financial incentive to do so, since they can make double the money this week. This article will give players a basic rundown.

How to get started

GTA Online players first need to level up to Rank 15. Shortly afterwards, they will receive a message from Ron Jakowski. He will suggest players head over to the Industrial Plant, located somewhere in Harmony, Blaine County. This is where they can begin a tutorial session for Survival modes.

From that point forward, there are two ways to get into these matches. Players can find the location on the map via a blue marker. It will have the appearance of a shield with a cross in the middle. Players just need to step into the corona.

Another method is to go to the pause menu. Players should pick 'Quick Join" and choose from the Survival category. They will be given a selection of these particular jobs. It's very convenient since it can be done from anywhere.

A basic guide on Survival Series

Players must defend their location within a specific radius. There will be several waves of enemies they must clear out. Players must stay within their zone or they will be disqualified. If a team member is taken out, they will respawn in the next round. Otherwise, they have to spectate for the rest of the current one.

NPCs range from random mercenaries to gang members, depending on the location. When each round begins, they will not spawn right away. Players will have a few seconds to restock their supplies and find their hiding place. Enemy waves will get progressively harder as time goes on.

Players who manage to outlast all ten waves will receive $30,000. They will also unlock the achievement/trophy for Unnatural Selection.

Earn 2x rewards this week (March 30 - April 6)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Itali GTO (Top 3 in 5 LS Car Meet Races)

HSW Ride: Turismo Classic (PS5 & Xbox Series)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Lamar Missions

- Select Survivals

- Bunker Sell Missions

- Special Cargo



2x Rep on Tuner Races (4x on Street Races for GTA+)

From now until April 6th, GTA Online players will receive double the cash and reputation. All they have to do is survive wave after wave. The more enemies they eliminate, the better the rewards. However, players will need to be mindful of their ammo count, just in case it gets low.

According to GTA Online player Tez2Fun, these bonus rewards only apply to select modes. Rockstar Games did not specify which ones would receive them. Either way, GTA Online players can find out for themselves when they check it out.

