How GTA Online players can find out who eliminated them

Public lobbies are a warzone in GTA Online, especially when weapons and vehicles are involved. If two players are right next to each other, chances are somebody is going down. This is because GTA Online basically encourages players to be on their worst behavior.

Of course, there are times when a player gets wasted by a sniper rifle or an Oppressor Mk II, as griefers tend to rule the roost in GTA Online lobbies. Sometimes a player seeks revenge, so they need to find out who was responsible for their death.

This is what GTA Online players have to do to get back at their attackers

Sadly, GTA Online doesn't have an easy way of recording various deaths. Players will have to act fast if they want to know who eliminated them. Here are a few ways they can figure it out, as well as what to do afterwards.

Quickly look at the notifications

It's not fun getting destroyed in GTA Online, and it's even less fun tracking down who did it. The above image is a good visual demonstration on how to find out.

Anytime a player is taken out, they will be greeted with a 'Wasted' screen. Right underneath is the name of the player responsible. Alternatively, players can also take a look at the left hand side of the screen, which will show the other player's name and picture, as well as a score.

GTA Online players should also take a look at the mini-map. Unless the other players are off the radar, their position will be given away. Players can always use the map to their advantage in GTA Online.

Players can also highlight other players and place bounties

Once a player finds out who took them out, they can try to redeem themselves and fight back with a wide array of weapons. What they can do is highlight the other player with their iFruit phone.

Players can look at the Contacts list to find all the available players in the lobby. From there, players can highlight the other person and track them easily.

However, sometimes the other player may be too powerful. In that case, it's a good idea to place a bounty. Even if the other player ends up leaving the lobby, the bounty will still be in effect.

