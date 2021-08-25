How GTA San Andreas still remains a timeless classic in 2021

While the reins of the franchise might be in the able hands of GTA 5 for over half a decade now, it is hard to ignore the legendary stature held by GTA San Andreas.

This gem from 2004 was the defining GTA experience for many old-school gamers out there. From fast-paced whacky action sequences and endless possibilities of chaos, to a well-written storyline with amazing characters, GTA San Andreas has it all.

Although it belongs to the previous-gen of gaming, San Andreas featured a level of world realism unimaginable at its time. All this, despite its Roblox-esque visuals.

With the possibility of a remaster of the GTA trilogy on the horizon, take a look at what exactly makes GTA San Andreas a timeless gem.

What exactly makes GTA San Andreas so great?

1) Soundtrack

The GTA San Andreas soundtrack does not really need to have arguments on its side. Very few video game OSTs have been able to capture the essence of a game as perfectly as this one does. Featuring the soul of 90's Hip-Hop, the soundtrack is a banger even on its own.

2) World realism

It is really impressive how GTA San Andreas managed to capture world realism on this level back in 2004. Despite the blocky graphics of the title, it managed to show CJ's shirt fluttering while riding a bike.

Another good example would be the bullet mechanics in the game. If the player shoots someone's tire, the vehicle loses control and crashes, which is what happens in real life. This realism is something many games have failed to portray.

Storyline

Considering that GTA San Andreas is a game that basically allows players to emulate gangsters and do crazy stuff all over town with endless possibilities, the title does feature a great storyline.

There are many players who just play San Andreas for fun, without delving into the storyline, and it can undoubtedly be said that they are missing out on a lot. The story instantly establishes CJ as the identifiable protagonist as the player gears up to join him in his hustle.

Characters

A storyline is only as great as the characters in it. GTA San Andreas features some of the most iconic video game characters of all time, some of which have become household names.

From antagonists like Officer Tenpenny to a betrayal like that of Big Smoke, GTA San Andreas is one of those titles that seldom have a dull moment.

Also read: GTA 6 Rumor Roundup: Map leaks, storyline, setting, and more

Edited by Nikhil Vinod