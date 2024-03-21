How GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition failed to live up to fans' expectations

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a highly-anticipated series that fans were desperately waiting for. This release contains three of the most iconic Rockstar Games titles — GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. It was supposed to rework the graphics and enhance the textures of these games as well as improve other aspects to make them superior to their original versions.

However, the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was disastrous and failed to live up to fans' expectations. The number of bugs and glitches made the games unplayable for many while lowering the quality of gameplay for others. Overall, the trilogy was a very bad experience for the vast majority of the community.

This article will address about some major points that led to the failure of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and how it could have been avoided.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition could have been an amazing release but was unfortunately not

Though the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a highly-anticipated release that everyone was looking forward to, Rockstar Games fumbled and rolled out an unfinished product. A big problem was the studio had given the project to Grove Street Games.

This is a small team of developers who were not equipped or skilled enough to remaster GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas and enhance them for consoles and PCs. This is one of the biggest reasons behind the failure of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Grove Street Games left out a lot of things.

Among them is the natural lighting of the vanilla titles that made them so nostalgic and appealing. Fans instantly noticed this change and did not appreciate the feature's removal. Next, the numerous bugs at the trilogy's launch made things even worse, especially when playing GTA San Andreas's definitive edition.

While players could forgive and ignore small things like glitched-out character models, some of them were falling through the road and getting stuck in fences.

On top of everything, Rockstar Games was selling the trilogy for $60. This didn't sit well with the community. Where everyone was looking to take a trip down memory lane, but they got wonky weapon controls and rainfall that made everything else opaque, alongside half a dozen other problems.

To make things worse, this version was also missing some amazing songs like Bark at the Moon by Ozzy Osbourne and I Don’t Give a F*** by 2Pac feat. Pogo. Fans were already angry at the lazy and low-effort product and the missing soundtracks added fuel to the fire.

Fortunately, the recent Netflix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was much better and made some changes that fans wanted to see.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you purchase the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition upon release? Yes, I did No, I waited 0 votes View Discussion