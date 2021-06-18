How to install car mods for GTA 5 on PC

Since the release of GTA 5 on PC in 2015, the game has become very popular in the modding community.

Modders found the open world sandbox to be the perfect game to make everything, from realistic graphics mods to Doctor Strange magic mods.

Car mods are some of the most popular in GTA 5. Car mods can alter car skins and driving mechanics, and they can even add attachments to them.

This article will explain the process of installing car mods in GTA 5.

How to install car mods for GTA 5

To start the process, the following programs need to downloaded - OpenIV, the mod that needs to be installed, scripthookV and enhaced native trainer.

Then go to the GTA 5 game files and make a new folder called "mods." Copy the folder named "update" in the game files and paste it in the mods folder.

Now, open the OpenIV program and download the files it requires to move on to installation. Once the program is installed, it can be closed. After installing it, open the program again and select GTA 5 from the list of games installed. After this step, close OpenIV.

It is now time to install ScripthookV. Open the ScripthookV zip folder and copy the file " dinput8.dll" and "ScriptHookV.dll" located inside the bin folder. After copying both the files, open the GTA 5 game files and paste both of them.

Now it is time to install the car mod. Extract the mod zip file and open the text file in it. Every mod from a reliable source comes with a text file that contains instructions on how to install it. Follow the instructions given in the text file very carefully. The instructions will vary depending on the mod being installed.

Use OpenIV to access GTA 5's XML files. Edit, delete or replace the files in OpenIV as per the instructions given in the text file.

Now, the final step is to install the enhanced native trainer. This is the easiest part of the process. Simply open the zip file containing the enhanced native trainer and copy the file "EnhancedNativeTrainer.asi". Then, open the game files and paste it there.

Once this is done, run GTA 5 as administrator. Players can now access the enhanced native trainer by pressing F4 (fn+F4 on laptop). They can navigate the trainer using the number keys. Use the trainer to activate and deactivate mods installed in the game.

Note: This is one of many methods to install mods in GTA 5, so all car mods may not be installed using this method. Players should research the mod before installing it.

