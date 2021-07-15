How to join NoPixel’s public GTA RP server: A step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA RP has exploded in popularity in recent times due to streamers and content creators picking it up and making content about it, and with the increasing popularity of the GTA RP, more and more players want to participate.

Most of them would like to join the whitelisted NoPixel server as it is considered one of the best for the GTA RP experience. However, this is a herculean task for small players unless they are ready to make a donation and then wait to be invited to join. So they have turn to the public version of NoPixel, which is open to everyone.

The NoPixel Public RP server offers an easier alternative. This server allows everyone to join and thus is a boon for beginners who are unable to join the NoPixel whitelisted server and don’t really care about broadcasting to a Twitch audience.

This article provides a step by step guide on how to join NoPixel's public RP server.

Also read: 5 underrated GTA protagonists who are better than they’re given credit for

How to join NoPixel's public GTA RP server

Step 1- Download GTA 5

As a first step, Players need to download a legitimate copy of GTA 5 on their desktops. GTA 5 is available for purchase on Steam and the Epic Games store.

This step can be skipped if players already own the game on their desktop.

Step 2- Download FiveM

FiveM is a mod that needs to be downloaded in order to access GTA RP servers. The mod allows players to join custom user created servers. NoPixel also uses this mod to function.

Since this cannot be done on a console, the NoPixel public RP server is only available to play on PC.

Download the mod here.

Step 3- Create an account

To create an account on NoPixel, players need to go to their website and click on "Register now".

The registration process is quite simple. Players will need to put in their username, Steam or Epic Games ID, date of birth and their YouTube or Twitch channel if they have one.

After registration, players will need to link their Discord to the server's website.

Step 4- Connect to the public server

Once players are fully registered, they will see the option to join the public server on the right hand side of the dashboard, along with an option to join the whitelisted server.

Step 5- Queue up

After connecting to the server, there is generally a long wait as players queue up to play. This is due to a large number of players attempting to join at the same time. This cannot be helped as the server is open to everyone at all times.

If players want to jump the queue, the server offers a system of monthly subscriptions to gain priority. The tiers with their respective pricing are as below:

Tier 1 — $30

Tier 2 — $100

Tier 3 — $250

Tier 4 — $500

Tier 5 — $1,000

Step 6- Start Playing!

Players can start playing as soon as their waiting time in the queue is over. Make sure to follow all the server rules and not to stream snipe or do anything similar, as players run the risk of getting reported or banned.

Also read: Top 5 drift cars to buy in GTA Online in July 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod