How to level up quickly in GTA Online this month

Reputation (RP) is the only way to move up in the world of GTA Online. RP level is a sign of status as players go from being a no-good thug to a well-respected kingpin in the city of Los Santos.

RP just isn't a status symbol though, a player's RP level determines what kind of vehicles, weapons and missions they can access in GTA Online. RP is basically the leveling system of GTA Online, it works like Experience Points (XP).

Here is our list of the best ways to level up fast in GTA Online in June 2021.

How to level up fast in GTA Online

Crate drops

Crate drops are unlocked after achieving rank 12 and completing the first missions for Trevor Philips Industries. Ron will contact the player to advise that there will be air-drops containing special weapons to be tested, but that there will be competition so the player needs to make sure they get them first.

When the drop happens, players will receive a notification on the top right of their screen and the drops will be marked on their mini map. Players will need to fight a bunch of armored NPC's to get to the drop.

When a crate is opened players will receive 3,000 RP or 5,000 RP if it is a special crate.

Double RP events

Rockstar hosts Double money and RP events frequently. Each event has a different set of missions, races, game modes, etc., which offer players double money and RP upon completion.

Keeping up with these events and grinding the double RP playlist can yield players a ton of RP.

Other than RP, the event also has timed discounts and double money for missions.

Lucky wheel at Diamond Casino

The lucky wheel can be found in the Diamond Casino and Resort. The wheel can be spun by the player once every day for a chance to win one of 20 prizes. Five of these rewards are RP boosts, from 2,500 RP to 15,000 RP.

Players have a great chance of consistently getting tons of RP from spinning the wheel everyday.

Start an organisation

Players can save up money to invest in an office and start their own organization. They will assume the role of CEO and proceed to hire other players as associates. Players can hire friends or skilled players and grind the organization missions as a group. These missions give you a ton of RP plus bonus RP if completed with a group of people.

