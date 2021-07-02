How to level up quickly in GTA Online this month (July 2021)

RP or "Reputation" is basically the leveling system of GTA Online. All new players start with low RP and are known as Thugs, and as they start gaining RP they will eventually become a Kingpin.

RP isn't just a status symbol in GTA Online though, many missions and activities are level-gated, so players will need to have the required amount of RP to play them.

Many players are put off by the grinding it takes to gain RP but there are plenty of ways to level up quickly in GTA Online in July 2021.

How to level up quickly this month in GTA Online

1) Double and Triple RP events

A few times a month Rockstar holds events where the amount of money and RP gained from select missions are doubled or tripled.

Players should always be on the lookout for these events and make sure to grind as many double or triple RP missions as they can before the event is over.

GTA Online has a July 4th update this week and has made all mobile operations missions triple RP and money.

2) Treasure hunts

In the new GTA Online weekly update, Players will be awarded double RP for finding treasure chests in Cayo Perico. Along with that, players can hunt down hidden caches in the ocean for huge amounts of RP.

Players will also be awarded a lot of money for finding these treasure chests so the grind is worth it.

3) Stockpile Adversary mode

Stockpile is an adversary game mode in GTA Online where players are split into two teams and each team has to pick up packages and deliver it to their homebase before the enemy team.

As of July 2021, all stockpile missions are triple RP and triple money. Skilled players can grind this game mode and win matches to gain tons of RP.

4) Heists

Heists were, and still are, one of the best ways to gain RP in GTA Online. Skilled players can do all the available heists solo and speedrun these heists to gain a ton of RP.

5) Spin the wheel

Rockstar allows players to spin a lucky wheel in the casino in the Diamond Casino and Resort update. Players can spin the lucky wheel for rewards like cars, money, RP and accessories. Players get one free spin daily. Players should try their luck daily because they can get a huge amount of RP for basically doing nothing.

