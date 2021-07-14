How to make a crew in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

Players in GTA Online can form a Crew and aid one another in illegal activities. Joining and rising through the ranks of a crew can grant them special benefits such as greater RP.

A multiplayer game is intended to be played with or against other players. GTA Online is GTA 5's multiplayer mode in which players can bring their friends along to participate in various activities and missions.

While they can still complete most missions in solo mode, it is often a better idea to bring friends along. Not only is a larger team more advantageous, but it also brings greater rewards. Another factor to consider is safety in numbers, as Freemode can be a frustrating place to be amidst all griefers.

This article will explain how GTA Online players can make their own Crew in the game.

Crews in GTA Online: A guide for new players

Crews were first introduced with Max Payne 3, and players who made their crews for that game can carry it over to GTA Online.

Crews are groups of players who may fight against other crews and even forge alliances with them. Crews feature a custom crew logo created by the leader and can have a total of up to 1000 members.

Every crew has its own hierarchical structure and is composed of a leader, commissioners, lieutenants, representatives and muscles. This is very similar to criminal organizations in real life, like the Mafia or Yakuza.

How to make a Crew in GTA Online

To begin, players must go to the Rockstar Games Social Club website on their PC and create a Crew. They can also choose to form a Crew on the Rockstar Games Social Club app, which is required to play GTA 5 and Online.

After opening the Rockstar Games Social Cub website/app, they need to do the following:

Sign in or Sign up with Rockstar Games Social Club if it isn't done already.

Move the cursor over the Crews tab on top of the screen, and click on My Crews from the drop down list.

Select the Create a Crew option that comes up.

In the next page, players can customize all aspects of their crew, including the type, name and color.

Once the details have been filled up, click on Save this crew. This will complete the Crew creation process.

Players can design a custom logo for their crew and assign roles/titles to its members. They can then display the Crew logo and colors on their cars and apparel.

Edited by Gautham Balaji